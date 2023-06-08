Speculation has been rife as to what the future held in store for the food menu at Max's Bar on Queen Street after a huge kitchen shake-up was announced last month.

Previously known for its pop-culture-inspired specials and thrifty £5 lunch deal, the bar slashed its prices before taking a break from food service at the end of May as the team teased a new venture in the coming weeks.

Dario Bernardi of Max's said: "Having run our own kitchen for the past 14 years, we are a little sad to say goodbye to operating it ourselves.

"But, the good news is that we will be welcoming an exciting brand to take over Max's kitchen.

"For business and for our staff this is the right move, and all existing kitchen staff will either move around the company or keep their existing jobs."

Today, in a Food and Drink exclusive, The Herald can reveal that former Southside favourites McFly's Chicken have secured a three-month kitchen residency at Max's in what will be their first foray into the city centre.

McFly's shut the door to their Kilmarnock Road location in September last year, vowing to move onto 'exciting pastures new'.

They have since held a regular weekend spot at the city's Dockyard Social, serving a reduced menu alongside a selection of celebrated Scottish street food vendors.

Marisa Capaldi, who is heading up the McFly's team in Glasgow, today said: "We are absolutely delighted to be joining Max's Bar to create the Food and Drink collaboration Glasgow didn't know it needed.

"We've been inundated with messages from die-hard McFly's fans who were sad to see us leave the Southside, and we couldn't be more proud to open our first city centre restaurant."

The new space will allow McFly's to reintroduce their full menu of pan-Asian fried chicken for the first time since they left the Southside.

Popular dishes like their 'So Soy Wings' and 'Tuk Tuk Thai Tenders' will be paired with a drinks menu devised by US and UK National Cocktail Champion Zach Sapato, formerly of the Absent Ear, who joined the team Max's team earlier this year.

Finally able to announce the collaboration, Mr Bernardi said: "McFly's Chicken are the perfect partner.

"It's been great working with their team to make our shared vision a reality.

"Great service, great food with a great drink all under one roof."

Max's and McFly's will launch at 73 Queen Street in Glasgow on Monday, June 19.