A popular fried chicken brand has revealed its plans to take over the kitchen at a city centre bar for a collaboration that 'Glasgow didn't know it needed' this summer.
Speculation has been rife as to what the future held in store for the food menu at Max's Bar on Queen Street after a huge kitchen shake-up was announced last month.
Previously known for its pop-culture-inspired specials and thrifty £5 lunch deal, the bar slashed its prices before taking a break from food service at the end of May as the team teased a new venture in the coming weeks.
Dario Bernardi of Max's said: "Having run our own kitchen for the past 14 years, we are a little sad to say goodbye to operating it ourselves.
"But, the good news is that we will be welcoming an exciting brand to take over Max's kitchen.
"For business and for our staff this is the right move, and all existing kitchen staff will either move around the company or keep their existing jobs."
Today, in a Food and Drink exclusive, The Herald can reveal that former Southside favourites McFly's Chicken have secured a three-month kitchen residency at Max's in what will be their first foray into the city centre.
McFly's shut the door to their Kilmarnock Road location in September last year, vowing to move onto 'exciting pastures new'.
They have since held a regular weekend spot at the city's Dockyard Social, serving a reduced menu alongside a selection of celebrated Scottish street food vendors.
Marisa Capaldi, who is heading up the McFly's team in Glasgow, today said: "We are absolutely delighted to be joining Max's Bar to create the Food and Drink collaboration Glasgow didn't know it needed.
"We've been inundated with messages from die-hard McFly's fans who were sad to see us leave the Southside, and we couldn't be more proud to open our first city centre restaurant."
The new space will allow McFly's to reintroduce their full menu of pan-Asian fried chicken for the first time since they left the Southside.
Popular dishes like their 'So Soy Wings' and 'Tuk Tuk Thai Tenders' will be paired with a drinks menu devised by US and UK National Cocktail Champion Zach Sapato, formerly of the Absent Ear, who joined the team Max's team earlier this year.
Finally able to announce the collaboration, Mr Bernardi said: "McFly's Chicken are the perfect partner.
"It's been great working with their team to make our shared vision a reality.
"Great service, great food with a great drink all under one roof."
Max's and McFly's will launch at 73 Queen Street in Glasgow on Monday, June 19.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here