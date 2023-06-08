Ministers have previously rejected a call for CalMac millions in performance penalties to be used to compensate islanders for cuts to services because of lack of investment in Scotland's ageing ferry fleet.

But while Humza Yousaf said he was willing to further consider compensation - he was unable, after being pushed, to make any commitment, after the Scottish Government previously rejected a scheme.

On Sunday, an estimated 500 residents, 200 cars, 40 vans and 20 lorries converged on Lochboisdale - the port which links South Uist to the mainland - in a protest over CalMac's decision to cancel almost every ferry service in June to the island due to continuing problems with its ageing fleet. It came after the community has been regularly hit with cancellations as the ferry operator shuffles its depleted ferry pack.

The issues were further exacerbated over the weekend when CalMac blocked motorhomes from going to and from North Uist from Saturday morning because of a problem with MV Hebrides' mezzanine deck.

Local businesses who organised the protest said attempts to get a commitment to compensation from ministers have fallen on deaf ears.

After calls for compensation resurfaced at the Scottish Parliament, Mr Yousaf said he was happy to look again at the issue but added: "Any such scheme would need to be carefully considered, because it would then require a very stark choice to be made about those funding priorities..."

He repeated previous Scottish Government lines that the money gained from penalty deductions went into the resilience of the network like the nine-month charter of the MV Alfred from Pentland Ferries at £1m-a-month.

Standing in for transport minister Kevin Stewart who resigned the position on Tuesday, net zero and just transition secretary Màiri McAllan earlier this week rejected calls for the performance fines to be used to compensate for the loss to services caused by vessels breaking down.

The level of fines for performance issued by government agency Transport Scotland hit a record £3m in 2021/22. And in the six months from October 2022 to March 2023 the penalties had already reached £1.45m.

Some 18 of of CalMac's 35 working ferries deployed across Scotland are now over 25 years old - considered the working life of the vessels.

The oldest in the CalMac fleet is the Isle of Cumbrae which is 47-years old.

Two new lifeline ferries Glen Sannox and Hull 802 were due online in the first half of 2018 when Ferguson Marine was under the control of tycoon Jim McColl, with one initially to serve Arran and the other to serve the Skye triangle routes to North Uist and Harris, but they are over five years late. The last estimates suggested the costs of delivery were to quadruple from an original £97m contract price.

Mr Yousaf told MSPs during First Minister's Questions: "We do understand the degree of disruption that is taking place to the community. But what I will say is that of course we will look at what we can do to support business.

"I have looked previously at the issue of compensation, it has been raised, rightly so, by a number of MSPs across the political chamber and the reason why we haven't for example, brought forward compensation is because the money that is deducted from CalMac in terms of penalties and fines...we reinvest that back into the resilience of the network."

Scottish Conservatives leader Douglas Ross said it was not just businesses that need compensation, but "everyone who has had their lives turned upside down by these cancellations".

He added: "This disruption is not just affecting South Uist, it is destroying the way of life across many of Scotland's island and coastal communities."

Mr Yousaf said: "Of course, we recognise the disruption caused not just to businesses, but of course to island communities who are dependent on these lifeline services.

"That's why I've said we will look to see what more we can do to support the community including businesses and what we will continue to do is make sure we invest in six new major vessels that will serve the network by 2026."

Mr Stewart has already ordered a CalMac rethink into how it organises the nation's ageing ferries in the wake of the demonstration.

Islanders have been calling for the First Minister to intervene quickly on the nation's ferry crisis - Mr Stewart quit as transport minister after less than ten weeks in the post.

He has told the Scottish Government-owned ferry operator that it should review the way its Route Prioritisation Matrix operates following concerns that South Uist was regularly hit with cuts when ferries are out of action.

The issues have arisen as the 38-year-old MV Hebridean Isles has been sidelined for months after issues arose with its running around Boxing Day last year. It was removed from the CalMac firing line on February 16 with freight services providing vital supplies to Arran from Troon suspended.

CalMac cancelled the Lochboisdale service until June 30 as its regular vessel, MV Lord of the Isles, was moved to Islay while MV Finlaggan is off on annual maintenance. Islay’s other vessel, MV Hebridean Isles, is currently off service being repaired.