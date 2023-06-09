Youngsters at children’s charity Seamab were given an introduction to basketball by the team GB veteran as the organisation continues to fundraise for dedicated sports and educational facilities.

Since retiring from competitive basketball in 2019, the 39-year-old Scot, who captained Team GB at the London 2012 Olympics and entered the 2008 NBA Draft, has focused his efforts on spreading the word of the sport and the positive impact it can have on people from all walks of life.

Pupils at Seamab school, situated in a former residential property, don’t currently have access to a gym hall, although plans for a new purpose-built school mean basketball and other indoor games could soon become a regular fixture all year round.

The charity, based in Kinross, provides residential care and education for children and young people with complex needs from across Scotland who have experienced early childhood trauma, neglect and abuse.

The charity is raising £5.5 million to build the new school as part of a project backed by some of Scotland’s leading property companies, including the Chris Stewart Group and Thomas & Adamson, 3D Reid, Thomson Gray, Will Rudd and Rybka. Another £2.5m is needed to see the new school become a reality.

Achara’s visit was part of a concerted effort by the school to utilise the power of sport to improve the lives of pupils.

Scottish rugby legend Chris Paterson was recently named as the charity’s official ambassador, with members of pro rugby outfit Glasgow Warriors due to visit later this year.

The star said: “More people need to know about the impact Seamab has on people’s lives. My visit will stick with me for a long time. While the children at the school have faced unimaginable challenges, they are incredibly warm. I was struck by their joy and enthusiasm in being involved.

“Basketball has an incredible impact on people’s lives around the world; it can change lives. The sport helps young people build confidence, character and resilience. These pupils deserve access to a gym hall like every other child. We’re excited that basketball will soon become a regular activity for them. “

Chris Stewart, CEO of the private real estate investment and development firm Chris Stewart Group, is the chair of Seamab.

He said: “We are grateful to Kieron for leading a session which was hugely enjoyable for the children. We look forward to welcoming him back to continue to foster their love for basketball in our new fit-for-purpose school.

“Our current school doesn’t have a gym hall, so the opportunities for our children to play indoor games isn’t possible. The new school gym hall, which will provide a facility for basketball, will be a key part of creating a nurturing environment.

“Our children have had traumatic starts in life and often chaotic living and educational circumstances as a result. This means they haven’t accessed the same sporting opportunities that many other children in Scotland might have.

“Like all children they are curious learners, keen to try new things. We are passionate about giving each of them access to as wide a range of opportunities as possible to see where their interests and talents lie.”