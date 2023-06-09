The Alchemist announced plans to open its second Edinburgh venue in June last year following the success of their debut as part of the St James Quarter development in 2021.

The team behind the 90-cover space at 51 George Street is now set to deliver an 'immersive atmosphere' and 'innovative cocktails' with the same flair for theatre that is demonstrated at their 22 sites across major UK cities.

Menu highlights are said to include a Cosmic Oyster dish served with caviar or Pick Your Poison cocktail which makes use of a cleverly designed 'assassins teapot' allowing liquid to be poured from two separate compartments.

The opening of the new location has reportedly created 50 new jobs in Edinburgh and comes as part of a £1.5m investment from The Alchemist.

Simon Potts, CEO, The Alchemist said: “Our St James Quarter venue has been so well received since opening in 2021, so we’re looking forward to welcoming the city to The Alchemist George Street.

"The two venues will complement each other perfectly, with the focus of the George Street venue being on the late-night drinking experience.

"We’re incredibly proud of the space which enhances the period features of the listed building and is the ideal setting for the dash of theatre we’re known for serving.”