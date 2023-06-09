Hamdan Aslam passed away at St Kentigern;s Academy on Tuesday in what was described as an “isolated incident”

The 14-year-old's family have released a statement, saying there was “no-one to blame” for his death and that it was “God’s will”.

A post mortem examination has confirmed that Hamdan died from natural causes. As with any sudden death, a report has been sent to the Procurator Fiscal.

His family said: “Our family is left devastated by the sudden and tragic loss of our beautiful boy Hamdan, who brought so much joy to our lives.

“We want to assure Hamdan’s friends and our community that this was an entirely natural death and could not have been predicted.

“A full police investigation is being carried out, but we can confirm that Hamdan had a pre-existing heart condition that had never been detected, and sadly his death could have occurred at any time.”

St Kentigern's Academy

The statement continued: “There is no one to blame for his loss, it was God’s will. We know that Hamdan’s loss is being deeply felt by his friends and teachers and we would urge those who have engaged in rumours on social media to stop, it is untruthful and compounding our grief.

“Please take down the posts, the running commentary is unhelpful to the children, teachers and our family who have been left deeply traumatised and devastated.

“We know that Hamdan’s teachers and friends did everything possible to save his life and for that our family will for ever be grateful to them.”

Officers were called to a report of concern for the teenager around 1.20pm. He was taken by ambulance to hospital, but died a short time later.

Chief Inspector Jocelyn O’Connor said: “This has been a tragic incident which has deeply affected everyone at the school. Our thoughts remain with Hamdan's family and friends at this very difficult time and we are providing our support to them.

“They have requested privacy and I would ask their wishes are respected.”