A STAGGERING number of Scottish public service workers rely on Universal Credit. Analysis by GMB has shown that over 13,000 public service workers in the country are currently in receipt of social security.
Since the pandemic, the number of public service workers relying on social credit has increased by 157 per cent.
GMB analysis of ONS Labour Force Survey data shows in the fourth quarter of 2019, 5,295 Scottish public sector workers were in receipt of Universal Credit. By the fourth quarter of 2022, that number had shot up to 13,639.
The average percentage increase across the UK since the fourth quarter of 2019 was 154 per cent. With the highest rise was in Northern Ireland where there was 650 per cent rise in the number of public service workers receiving Universal Credit.
READ MORE: Ferguson Marine chief gets £20k golden hello in bonuses 'scandal'
Rachel Harrison, GMB National Secretary, said: “It’s a stain on the honour of our nation so many public sector staff have to rely on working benefits to get by. NHS staff, care workers, school staff and council workers who keep Scotland’s towns and cities alive.
“Surely these people should be paid enough to feed their families and keep a roof over their heads without relying on Univeral Credit. Instead, the numbers are rocketing. It’s a disgrace.”
“If the past 12 months of industrial action have taught us anything, it’s that people in Scotland are refusing to take in-work poverty lying down. Yet this Government doesn’t seem to have learned its lesson.”
READ MORE: SNP MSPs tell FM to make transport a Cabinet post to tackle ferries
A Convention of Scottish Local Authority’s (COSLA) Spokesperson said: “As Fair Work employers – Scotland’s councils continue to support their employees as best as they possibly can. To this end, Scotland’s Council Leaders have committed to the Scottish Local Government Living Wage Rate – which is above the real living wage rate – and shows their commitment to being Fair Work employers.”
The full findings of the report will be revealed by GMB at their annual conference this week to be hosted in Brighton.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here