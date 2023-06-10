The 50-year-old man was involved in the crash on the A806 near the Lindsaybeg Roundabout in Kirkintilloch on Friday at around 10.35am.

The 62-year-old man driving the van was arrested in connection with road traffic offences and later released pending further inquiries.

Sergeant Adnan Alam of the road policing unit in Glasgow said: “I am appealing for anyone with information regarding this incident to contact us.

“This is a busy road, and we know there were other road users on Initiative Road at the time of this road crash.

“Anyone that has not already spoken with, or contacted police is asked to make contact with us.

“In particular, I would ask any motorists with dashcams who were in and around that area to check the footage as it may have captured images that could assist in our investigation.”