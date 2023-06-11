Firefighters are continuing to tackle a wildfire near Inverness which has burned throughout the night and reportedly covers an area a mile long.
Six fire engines remain near the village of Daviot in the Highlands after the fire broke out on Saturday afternoon.
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and Police Scotland on Saturday warned people nearby to stay indoors and close all windows and doors to prevent smoke inhalation.
Crews remained at the scene this morning, and are continuing to battle the blaze.
Images from the scene this morning show a wide area has been devastated by the fire.
On social media, people in Inverness reported being able to smell smoke during the night.
Duncan Macpherson, a Highland councillor for Inverness South, said firefighters were facing an “almighty challenge” on Saturday night.
He tweeted: “The wildfire at Daviot south of Inverness stretches over a mile long between Craggie and Moy and presents an almighty challenge for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service to try and contain as the wind blows the flames further across the landscape.”
Images posted by Neil Wallace on social media show large plumes of grey smoke in the sky above Meallmore Hill, near Daviot.
The fire started close to a caravan park at about 2.45pm on Saturday during what was the hottest day of the year so far in Scotland.
A temperature of 26.7C was recorded in Auchincruive in South Ayrshire and 23C in Inverness.
Meanwhile, the fire service has extended a “very high” wildfire warning which was in place until Saturday through to Monday.
The Daviot fire follows one near Cannich in the Highlands, which began on May 28 and is believed to be one of the largest in the UK.
Firefighters said the total area covered by that fire was about 30 square miles.
Another wildfire started on the Campsie Fells to the north of Glasgow.
