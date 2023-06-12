Known for their Indo-Iranian-inspired menu, Chaakoo Bombay Café opened on Glasgow’s St Vincent Street in 2016 before expanding with second premises in the city’s west end in 2019.

Now, a third Scottish branch has opened its doors on Lothian Road offering a fusion of flavours inspired by the 'melting pot' menus of Irani cafés in India.

Ahead of the launch, operations manager Iain Gallie said: “We’ve had a brilliant response from locals about Chaakoo coming to Edinburgh, and we’re buzzing to bring our unique and authentic offering to Lothian Road.

“There’s already an amazing collection of Indian and Iranian restaurants in Edinburgh.

“We’re thrilled to be joining them and adding our unique offering to the scene.”

Interiors at the Edinburgh restaurant are said to have been modelled on ‘bustling’ eateries which were run by Iranian and Persian immigrants in 19th century India.

Now available for sit-in or takeaway is a selection of street food classics and small plates like Keema Matar, a dish of minced lamb simmered with garden peas, a crowd-pleasing Butter Chicken or a Smoked Chicken Tikka Kebab.

Head chef Rohit Benjwal, said: “We pride ourselves on the authenticity of our street dishes.

"Everything is made fresh in batches from scratch, and our head chef Mani has worked all over the world and draws flavour inspiration from his travels that customers can taste in our dishes.”

The opening of Chaakoo Bombay Café has reportedly created 50 new jobs in the capital as part of a £400,000 investment from the Hunky Dory Dining Group.

Chaakoo Bombay Café is located at 117 Lothian Road.