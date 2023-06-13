A pilot project where paramedics answer GP calls in efforts to ease pressure on the NHS is being monitored by the Scottish Government.
The London Ambulance Service NHS Trust plans to trial the idea and is working with surgeries that between them have £ 1.15 million patients.
The aim is to cut the time patients wait to get through to their GP surgery and limit the number of people calling an ambulance or going to A&E in frustration.
Daniel Elkeles, the chief executive of the London Ambulance Service said he was "sitting on a 24/7 telephone infrastructure" that could help the NHS.
READ MORE: 'Truly dreadful' numbers waiting too long in A&E units
He said the pilot could help GPs at the busiest times including the first hour of a Monday morning.
He said: "We would like to use our infrastructure to support primary care.
"We need to get primary care to work again and for patients to think they are getting satisfaction from it.
"If we can get the public back into the idea that if you are not feeling well you call your GP, then the patient experience will be better and the NHS will work better.
"It could be game-changing."
The Scottish Government said it would be "interested to see the results" of the pilot.
The latest figures show the number of people waiting too long to be treated in A&E in Scotland rose to its highest level in more than four months, alongside rises in those enduring extreme waits.
Public Health Scotland reported on May 23 that 9,538 people waited for more than the official four-target last week, the highest number since the first week in January.
READ MORE: 'No one should be able to buy quality in care homes' says former First Minister
The proportion seen on time fell from 65.8 to 64.1 per cent in the week to May 14.
The number waiting over eight hours jumped from 2,534 to 3,143 and from 806 to 1,161 for waits over 12 hours, in both cases the worst figures since the week to April 2.
Opposition parties said the decline in performance to a state last seen in winter was a “truly dreadful state of affairs”.
Nearly a quarter of British adults (23%) say they have used overstretched accident and emergency (A&E) departments because they cannot access GP services.
A Scottish Government spokesman said: “We are not planning such a scheme but we will be interested to see the results.
"We have invested £2 million during 2021/22 to help improve the phone systems for GP practices.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here