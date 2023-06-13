The London Ambulance Service NHS Trust plans to trial the idea and is working with surgeries that between them have £ 1.15 million patients.

The aim is to cut the time patients wait to get through to their GP surgery and limit the number of people calling an ambulance or going to A&E in frustration.

Daniel Elkeles, the chief executive of the London Ambulance Service said he was "sitting on a 24/7 telephone infrastructure" that could help the NHS.

READ MORE: 'Truly dreadful' numbers waiting too long in A&E units

He said the pilot could help GPs at the busiest times including the first hour of a Monday morning.

He said: "We would like to use our infrastructure to support primary care.

"We need to get primary care to work again and for patients to think they are getting satisfaction from it.

"If we can get the public back into the idea that if you are not feeling well you call your GP, then the patient experience will be better and the NHS will work better.

"It could be game-changing."

The Scottish Government said it would be "interested to see the results" of the pilot.

The latest figures show the number of people waiting too long to be treated in A&E in Scotland rose to its highest level in more than four months, alongside rises in those enduring extreme waits.

Public Health Scotland reported on May 23 that 9,538 people waited for more than the official four-target last week, the highest number since the first week in January.

READ MORE: 'No one should be able to buy quality in care homes' says former First Minister

The proportion seen on time fell from 65.8 to 64.1 per cent in the week to May 14.

The number waiting over eight hours jumped from 2,534 to 3,143 and from 806 to 1,161 for waits over 12 hours, in both cases the worst figures since the week to April 2.

Opposition parties said the decline in performance to a state last seen in winter was a “truly dreadful state of affairs”.

Nearly a quarter of British adults (23%) say they have used overstretched accident and emergency (A&E) departments because they cannot access GP services.

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “We are not planning such a scheme but we will be interested to see the results.

"We have invested £2 million during 2021/22 to help improve the phone systems for GP practices.”