Warm temperatures are forecast to remain across the UK for the rest of the week, but the mercury is likely to remain lower than recent sweltering conditions.
The Met Office has forecast temperatures in the mid-to-high 20s for much of England over the next few days with London expected to reach a high of 28C on Wednesday and Manchester likely to see a top of 27C.
The mercury could also push 28C in Cardiff in the afternoon, while temperatures should be slightly cooler across Scotland, Ireland and Northern Ireland.
Met Office spokesman Stephen Dixon said: “The heat is set to drop slightly in coming days.
“There’s a good deal of dry, fine, sunny weather to be had this week with temperatures remaining well above average.
“Into the weekend there should be a fair amount of dry weather, with temperatures remaining warm for many, although also humid and warm overnight.”
READ MORE: Thunderstorms and heavy rain warning issued
He continued: “On Thursday there is a chance of thunder moving into western areas of Northern Ireland and possibly moving further east into parts of Wales.
“The risk of showers will persist into Friday, but on Thursday and Friday there will still be a good deal of dry weather around, especially in the South East.”
It comes after a swathe of the UK stretching from the North West to the South East of England exceeded the threshold for a heatwave.
The temperature hit 32.2C in Chertsey, Surrey, on Saturday June 10, the highest recorded so far this year.
Porthmadog, north west Wales, saw Tuesday’s highest temperature, at 30.8C.
READ MORE: 'Very high’ warning for increased risk of wildfires
According to the Met Office, a heatwave is defined as three consecutive days with daily maximum temperatures meeting or exceeding the heatwave temperature threshold.
The threshold varies in each county.
Mayor of London Sadiq Khan extended the high air pollution warning in the capital until Wednesday.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here