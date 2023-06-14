Patrick McGuire told a new podcast how boys were targeted by coaches for abuse for “decade after decade”.

The Case Against Celtic Boys Club aims to reveal the “inside story of one of the biggest child abuse scandals in sport”

The Scottish Sun reports the documentary’s makers have released a preview of the first episode, giving listeners fresh insight into the trauma suffered by the victims.

The Case Against Celtic Boys Club, narrated by journalist Peter Henderson, aims to reveal the “inside story of one of the biggest child abuse scandals in sport”.

Lawyer Mr McGuire, of Thompsons Solicitors, told the podcast: “Children who were entrusted to that organisation were abused year after year, decade after decade, broken child after broken child.

“It’s an absolute scandal that’s at the heart of Scottish football.”

Thompsons is representing 28 survivors in a class action against Celtic FC.

One of several victims, many who have never spoken out before, said: “I froze. I was freaked out.

“That happened in the dressing rooms at Barrowfield, it happened in his motor.”

Another man recalls how he was “abused in my home one night when my mum and dad were lying in the next room”.

The series sets out to reveal details about the legal battle between victims’ lawyers and Celtic FC, who insist the Boys Club was a “separate entity”.

Narrator Mr Henderson describes how the youth side used the same badge and colours as the main team, its training ground and appeared almost every week in Celtic’s official newspaper.