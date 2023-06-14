In the year it celebrates its 40th anniversary the Edinburgh International Book Festival (EIBF) has unveiled a programme including seven Booker Prize winners and a host of writers and personalities, among them Greta Thunberg, Judy Murray, Munroe Bergdorf, Leila Slimani, Alice Oseman, Gordon Brown and both current and previous First Ministers.
They will join 40 upcoming novelists in a New Authors strand, three writers who attended the first book festival in 1983 and, in a strand called What Makes A Writer, an all-female line-up including Scots Jackie Kay, Val McDermid and Ali Smith alongside Bernardine Evaristo and Elif Shafak.
Overall nearly 600 live events are planned, featuring 470 participants from 49 countries. Around 100 events will be live-streamed, an innovation which began when the 2020 festival was forced to cancel.
The festival will be held at Edinburgh College of Art for the final time before the festival moves to its new home in the Edinburgh Futures Institute next year. The new, larger venue will operate year-round and the anticipation is it will see audiences to return to pre-pandemic levels.
Unveiling the full programme in what is to be his final festival in charge, EIBF director Nick Barley said: “We really want to enjoy the pleasure of being together in conversation, celebrating ideas and great books. We’re aware out there in the social media-sphere it’s a very toxic place. The political world is very divided. So our festival sees itself as a kind of antidote to the toxicity of Twitter.
“This is a place for positive, constructed, well moderated conversation by people who will listen to each other. That doesn’t mean to say it’s a cosy love-in where everyone agrees, but this is a place where disagreement is carefully constructed and where people are expected to listen – possibly even change their minds.”
Themes around the 25th anniversary of the signing of the Good Friday Agreement and the 75th anniversary of the founding of the NHS will be tackled in dedicated strands, while Eyewitness Ukraine and Climate Positive will examine the war in Ukraine and solutions to climate change respectively.
Among the other Scots in the author line-up are James Kelman, Jenni Fagan, Irvine Welsh, Jenny Colgan, Denise Mina, Chris Brookymre and Alexander McCall Smith.
Elsewhere Colson Whitehead, whose novel The Underground Railroad was filmed by Amazon Prime, will talk about the latest instalment of his new crime series, and days after season two of her Netflix smash Heartstopper airs on the streaming giant, Alice Oseman will discuss her much-loved novels. Wrongdoing will also be on the agenda when Katrin Jakobsdottir hits pause on her day job – she’s Prime Minister of Iceland – to discuss the lockdown crime novel she has written with Ragnar Jonasson, creator of the Dark Iceland series.
First Minister Humza Yousaf will interview Hashi Mohamed, who arrived in Britain as an unaccompanied child refugee from Kenya and is now one of the UK’s leading housing barristers.
Meanwhile Mr Yousaf’s predecessor Nicola Sturgeon will chair an interview with Booker Prize-winning New Zealand author Eleanor Catton about her new novel Birnam Wood, and take part in a tribute to Salman Rushdie.
Addressing Ms Sturgeon’s recent arrest and subsequent release without charge in the ongoing investigation into SNP finances, Mr Barley said:
“Any author in the programme may be subject to something which may change their plans. All I’d say about Nicola Sturgeon is that I agree that people are innocent until proven guilty in law, and I see no reason why one should uninvite somebody who is helping police with their enquiries.”
Other politicians due to appear include Ruth Davidson, Wes Streeting MP and former Scottish Labour leader Kezia Dugdale.
Among this year’s festival innovations is Think Tank, a strand in which food and drink are served and audiences are asked to eat together, Letters Of Hope, the premiere of a film about an alternative school set up by Spartans Community Football Academy, and the Edinburgh Readerbank. It is a partnership with Durham University to investigate the relationship between reading, imagination and mental health and is itself the result of a £9 million grant from the Wellcome Trust.
Mr Barley’s successor as director is to be announced soon, possibly as early as next week.
