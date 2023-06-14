A 'unique' Bed & Breakfast experience has been announced for a historic Scottish property this summer.
On selected dates throughout August, Gilmerton House in East Lothian will offer its ten bedrooms for B&B bookings as they prepare to deliver an "enchanting and memorable stay" for a limited number of guests.
The stately home, which is usually reserved for private bookings and events, requires just a short from Edinburgh and is ideally situated for exploring the beaches and ancient castles of North Berwick.
The stunning country retreat has been home to the Kinloch family for thirteen generations and has a rich history stretching back to the 1600s.
Interiors are said to have been carefully restored over the years to create a space that marries the building's vintage charm with modern comforts.
As part of the Rooms by Gilmerton House experience, guests will be able to access amenities including the billiards room, driving range and croquet lawn while a continental breakfast grazing table with Scottish produce will be provided each morning.
Graham Booth, general manager at Gilmerton House, said: "Creating a pop-up style experience allows us to offer our unique and peaceful surroundings to smaller groups and couples who may not usually get the opportunity to stay at this wonderful and historic property.
"Whether it's a romantic getaway, a special occasion, or simply a desire to indulge in the finer things in life, Gilmerton House promises an extraordinary and secluded escape."
Reservations for the Rooms by Gilmerton House experience can be made by contacting enquiries@gilmertonhouse.com.
