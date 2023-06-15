Two people were taken to hospital after fire engulfed a block of flats in Edinburgh.
Firefighters worked through the night tackling the blaze at Craigmount Brae after being alled out just after 3pm on Wednesday
East Craigs Primary School nearby was evacuated as a precaution.
Four fire engines and two height appliances were still at the scene at 6.30am on Thursday.
The fire has now been extinguished.
Property at Craigmount Brae, Edinburgh well ablaze. Thoughts are with all those affected and with brave @fire_scot in attendance. Hope nobody is hurt. pic.twitter.com/JtRVFF2r4p— @aigwilson.bsky.social (@aigwilson) June 14, 2023
Two people were taken away by ambulance, while crews remain at the scene to dampen down hotspots.
A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: "We were alerted at 3.08pm on Wednesday, 14 June to reports of a fire within a block of flats in Edinburgh.
"Operations Control mobilised 10 fire appliances plus specialist resources to the city's Craigmount Brae, where firefighters worked to extinguish a fire involving top floor flats and the building’s roof.
“As of Thursday morning, 15 June, two fire appliances and specialist resources remain on scene to dampen down hot spots.
“All persons are now accounted for, and two casualties have been passed into the care of the Scottish Ambulance Service”.
