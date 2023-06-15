Young people are to be given the chance to get a taste of the latest technology with ‘digital bootcamps’ in Scotland’s largest city.
Digital skills academy CodeClan is offering free places in its July course to people living in Glasgow, with classes designed to help them gain skills to enter the workforce.
Places are available to anyone aged between 16-24 living in the Glasgow City Council area who are currently unemployed or not in education.
Students will be presented with a SQA accredited certificate and will receive 4-week paid internships following the month-long course, which is being held in partnership with Glasgow City Council.
CodeClan has appealed to Glasgow companies to host the internships from mid-August.
Loral Quinn, CodeClan’s CEO, said: “Our youth academy bootcamp will give you the skills and knowledge you need to master the basics of web design, helping you to jumpstart your future career in tech.
“You don’t need any prior experience to join CodeClan Youth Academy, so even absolute beginners are welcomed with open arms. We are now building a list of employer organisations for the paid internships, and we want to hear from any companies who might want to host an internship.
“It’s a win-win because in addition to driving employment, you can end up with a fantastic employee who makes a real difference to your business.”
Anne McLister, Head of Digital Economy, Glasgow City Council, added: “We are delighted to be partnering with CodeClan to support young Glaswegians to gain valuable digital skills along with a paid internship.
“Glasgow City Region has a flourishing tech sector and this is a very exciting opportunity for young people to develop the skills to enable them to be part of that ecosystem.”
