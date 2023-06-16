The boss of Tesco has said there are “encouraging early signs that inflation is starting to ease” after shoppers faced soaring food prices.
Ken Murphy, chief executive of the UK’s largest grocery chain, stressed that customers “continue to face significant cost-of-living pressures” but provided further optimism that rampant food inflation could have passed its peak.
READ MORE: Inflation 'slows in May after April record'
The most recent official data showed that food inflation struck 19.3% in April, dipping only slightly from March’s eye-watering 19.6% and remaining close to the highest rate for more than 45 years.
It came as the supermarket group reported total sales of £14.8 billion for the 13 weeks to May 27, with a like-for-like sales increase of 8.2% against the same period last year.
Its UK division saw a like-for-like sales rise of 9% after it said it saw benefits from customers switching “from premium retailers” amid pressure on consumer budgets.
Ken Murphy, chief executive of Tesco, said: “We are pleased with our performance in the first quarter, underpinned by our relentless focus on value.
“Customers continue to recognise our leading combination of great value and quality in every part of their basket – from essentials covered by our Aldi Price Match, through to our growing Finest range.
READ MORE: Scottish economy sees slow and fragile growth
“We are very conscious that many of our customers continue to face significant cost-of-living pressures and we have led the way in cutting prices on everyday essential items.
“There are encouraging early signs that inflation is starting to ease across the market and we will keep working tirelessly to ensure customers receive the best possible value at Tesco.”
The retailer added that it is “well-positioned for the months ahead” and held firm on previous financial guidance.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here