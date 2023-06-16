Founded in Newcastle Upon Tyne in 2010, Fat Hippo has since expanded across the UK bringing with them a menu of supersized burgers and dirty fries.

The group already operates a kiosk within the Lane 7 bowling alley at the St James Quarter, but now has its sights set on the city centre with plans to open at 95 George Street in early July.

“Good old fashioned, roll up your sleeves and get it all over your face food" on offer at the new restaurant will include a doughnut-burger hybrid dubbed "The Big Doh" alongside a range of buttermilk chicken or signature beef patties.

Hoping to 'stand out in a crowded scene' by serving the 'best burgers in the city', their menu also features a selection of vegan, gluten-free and Halal options.

The group is said to be working closely with Deliveroo as they prepare to launch a home delivery service exclusively through the platform.

Michael Phillips, the company’s managing director, said: “Location is key to the success of new restaurants.

"Research and great planning from our team allow us to continue to expand across the UK, ensuring we maintain our top-quality food and high standards of service.

“There’s been so much buzz around our expansion, with messages flooding our social media team from followers asking when we will be opening in their cities, it’s always just a matter of finding the right location.”

Fat Hippo will open at 95 George Street on Friday, July 7.