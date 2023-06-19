Just-married Andy Torrance and Bride Kimberley found themselves getting a photo for their album they didn’t expect, when staff at the Banksy Cut & Run exhibition spotted their wedding party.

The couple were ushered inside the galleries, and given free rein to pose for photos in front of one of the artworks, putting the capstone on their special day as they are both big fans of the graffiti artist’s work.

READ MORE: Banksy fans queue for hours as exhibition opens to public

The new Mr and Mrs Torrance were married at Glasgow’s Corinthian Club in Ingram Street on Saturday, before going into the city streets to take some wedding pictures.

GoMA was high on their list of backdrops, but they had no idea what was coming next.

Pic: Alan Harvey

Andy, 37, said: “We went to get a picture in front of the statue of the Duke of Wellington with the cone on his head, because we didn’t want to leave that out.

“It was Kimberley who gave me that tap on my shoulder and said that the staff wanted to talk to us. The next thing I knew we were ducking under the rope and getting to go inside and take photos in front of one of the artworks.

“It was all a bit of a blur and just felt absolutely magical. Everyone was so happy for us and the staff were brilliant.”

The couple posed for pictures in front of the artwork which greets visitors as they enter the Gallery, depicting two boys in ragged working clothes placing a cone on top of the mural.

The Cut & Run exhibition, exclusively revealed by The Herald on Friday, is the secretive artist’s first show in 14 years. It comprises pieces he has worked on in the past, as well as stencils he has used and items from his workshop, right down to his used cans of spraypaint.

Pic: Alan Harvey

Banksy brought their exhibition to Glasgow because of the famous cone placed atop the head of the Duke of Wellington, which he describes as a “masterpiece” of art.

Tickets have been completely sold-out online, but from Sunday June 18 a limited number will be available in person at the box office.

READ MORE: Banksy unveils Glasgow show spanning 25 years of iconic works

The exhibition has been branded “monumental” by visitors, with people queuing from the early hours for a glimpse of the world-famous artworks which make up the officially-authorised show.

We had some very special guests visit the exhibition yesterday. Congratulations, hope you both had a wonderful day! 👰‍♀️🤵Sorry, we whisked you in so quickly we never got your names. Give us a shout if you know the happy couple! #banksywedding #banksy #cutandrun #gomaglasgow pic.twitter.com/q8QZwoVLPf — GoMA Glasgow (@GlasgowGoMA) June 18, 2023

Staff at GoMA said they were delighted to play an impromptu part in the Torrance's wedding - but forgot to get their names. After an appeal for the couple to get in touch, Andy said he's spoken to them again to pass on his thanks.

He added: “They really were brilliant letting us in and we can't thank them enough.

"Banksy’s artwork is fantastic. I always think it’s for the people. Having the exhibition in Glasgow is great for the city in a very big way.”