But that hasn’t stopped fans catching glimpses of the cancelled Batgirl film – shot largely in Glasgow – with fresh images leaking onto the internet.

New still shots of the film which brought the Trongate to a standstill have emerged, showing just how well Glasgow stood in for the heroine’s home town of Gotham.

Scotland’s largest city doesn’t need much dressing up to appear gritty and brooding, especially at night, but it appears the set designers did a stellar job bringing the comicbook caper to life on its streets.

READ MORE: As Glasgow seethes, was Batgirl shelved for the lowest of reasons?

The new stills show Batgirl, played by US Actress Leslie Grace, meeting her mentor Batman (Michael Keaton) meeting in city alleyway Union Place, which runs off Gordon Street near Glasgow Central Station. .

A second shows Ms Grace at a dressing table in the crypt under Glasgow Cathedral, which has not been revealed before to have been a location.

Union Place, off Gordon Street in Glasgow City Centre

Ms Grace has admitted there were “obstacles” that affected the shooting process in Scotland, but said she was still grateful for the experience.

The decision that the film would be axed was made by Warner Bros studios in August last year, just months before it was due to be released.

Filmed entirely in Scotland, it also starred Oscar-nominated actor Brendan Fraser, as well as Michael Keaton and JK Simmons.

The new pictures were published by Batman Film News on Twitter.

Batgirl reportedly cost an estimated 70 million dollars (£57.6 million) and the film was scheduled for cinemas in late 2022 – though the decision to cancel its release was reportedly due to poor screen tests.

In January last year, the Trongate area of Glasgow was transformed by set builders into Gotham City for the production, with alterations made to shop fronts and police cars.

Leslie Grace as Batgirl in Glasgow Cathedral's Crypt

Speaking to US trade publication Variety, Grace said: “I’m not going to lie to you. In every film, there are obstacles, and our film was nothing short of that.

“Half of the shoot was night shoots in Scotland, where it never stops raining.

“So there were obstacles, but at the end of the day, because of the incredible crew, nothing that ever got in the way of us delivering what we knew we wanted to deliver for this film.”

She added: “Even though I would’ve loved to share that with the rest of the world, nothing can take that experience away from us.”

The film was due to focus on Barbara Gordon, the daughter of Gotham police commissioner Jim Gordon.

READ MORE: Batgirl disruption blasted in Scottish Parliament

In an online statement following the announcement, directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah said they were “saddened and shocked” by the news they wished fans could have the “opportunity to see and embrace the final film themselves”.

Fraser, who has picked up a best actor nomination at this year’s Oscars for his performance in The Whale, told Variety that the news about Batgirl had been a “gut punch”.

The actor said the most “lamentable” part of the decision by Warner Bros had been that “a whole generation of little girls are going to have to wait longer to see a Batgirl and say, ‘Hey, she looks like me’.”