It has counted pop stars among its denizens, boast a statue of Buffalo Bil, and has the second-longest street in the UK.
Now Glasgow’s Dennistoun has added another accolade to its trophy cabinet after being named the ‘most stylish’ place in the city to live.
The East End neighborhood, regarded as an ‘up and coming area’ for decades, took top spot in a national poll beating hip and trendy areas such the city’s West End, Shawlands on the Southside and the student haunt at Hillhead.
Dennistoun was picked for its mix of beautiful the building, vibrant cultural life, green spaces and the blend of contemporary and classical architecture.
Former residents include Lulu, Franz Ferdinand’s frontman Alex Kapranos and celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay.
Stylish Dennistoun
The area came top in Scotland in a survey run by premium furniture company Furniturebox, which asked 5,000 people across the UK to pick their most stylish place to live.
Panels were also selected in each of the big cities, including Glasgow.
It is not the first time the area has been singled out for success — In 2020 prestigious publication Time Out rated Dennistoun the eighth “coolest neighbourhood in the world”.
According to estate agenst Rightmove, an average property in Dennistoun sells for £167,284 – lower than the average for the city as a whole of £208,093.
The Furniturebox panel praised the area’s artist-run Market Gallery and Drygate Brewery, for showing the area’s cultural life is flourishing.
A Furniturebox spokesperson said: “Dennistoun is the most stylish place to live in Glasgow.
“Any of the locations in Glasgow voted by residents would have been worthy winners and show why it is such a stylish city, loved by artists, film-makers and tourists from all over the world.
“What is interesting is how many of the most stylish locations were not the most affluent places in their locality.
“Good style can be achieved whatever your budget and what marks out Glasgow's most stylish places is how they all have a timeless quality achieved over generations by the stylish people living there.”
