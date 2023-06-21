The Office for National Statistics said Consumer Prices Index inflation (CPI) remained at 8.7% in May, the same as it had been in April.

The ONS said rising prices for plane tickets, recreational and cultural goods and services and second-hand cars added the most to inflation.

Annual inflation was little changed in May 2023. ▪️ Consumer Prices Index including owner occupiers’ housing costs (CPIH) rose by 7.9% in the 12 months to May 2023, up from 7.8% in Apr. ▪️ Consumer Prices Index (CPI) rose by 8.7%, unchanged from Apr. ➡️ https://t.co/iwxGmxnuD0 pic.twitter.com/GdeEbAt7il — Office for National Statistics (ONS) (@ONS) June 21, 2023

Costs for motor fuel fell, the ONS said, putting the biggest downward pressures on inflation.

ONS chief economist Grant Fitzner said: “After last month’s fall, annual inflation was little changed in May and remains at a historically high level.

“The cost of air fares rose by more than a year ago and is at a higher level than usual for May.

“Rising prices for second-hand cars, live music events and computer games also contributed to inflation remaining high.”