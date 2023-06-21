A union has warned of potential disruption during the 2023 World Cycling Championships if workers back strike action in a dispute over pay.
GMB Scotland has served notice to ballot staff working in parking services in Glasgow and at the city’s Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome where track events will take place.
The union warned if there is strike action the championships in August will face city-wide disruption, with cars blocking streets for road events and velodrome events unable to go ahead.
It comes after 94% of GMB Scotland members rejected the 5.5% offer from employers.
Earlier this month, the union began balloting 8,000 of its local government members working in schools and early years settings for strike action, including cleaning, catering, janitorial, pupil support assistants and early years practitioners.
Keir Greenaway, GMB Scotland senior organiser for public services, said: “Our members on the front line of our local, public services are being offered a pay cut during the cost-of-living crisis whilst council leaders want to parade around during the World Cycling Championships.
“If councillors want to bring a first-class event to the city, they can’t give our members a second-class pay offer. They need to get on their bike and ask Scottish ministers for support to deliver a pay offer that values frontline council workers.
“Despite 94% of our members resoundingly rejecting the pay offer, Cosla have made little attempt to continue negotiations and council leaders are refusing to ask for Scottish Government intervention. These negotiations are going nowhere and are forcing council workers to face soaring inflation without the pay increase they deserve.
“GMB Scotland has been clear: our members need an improved offer which can only be achieved through the intervention of Scottish Government. Otherwise, strike action is inevitable and any disruption to this global event will only further highlight the importance of the local government workforce.”
The ballot will be posted out to members working in parking and at the velodrome on Monday June 26.
The UCI Cycling World Championships will take place from August 3 to 13.
Glasgow City Council has been asked for comment.
