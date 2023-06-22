Scottish comedians Frankie Boyle and Christopher Macarthur-Boyd have teamed up with Banksy for a guided tour of their new Glasgow exhibition.
The elusive graffiti artist uploaded a “guided tour” of the display on social media – led by the two Scots comics yesterday.
The video begins with a dramatic reading of the invite by Boyle, asking the pair to “review” the exhibition.
He said: “Dear Frankie, I have an exhibition opening in Glasgow, and wanted a leading cultural figure from the city to come and review it.
“Unfortunately, they weren’t available. Would you mind doing it?”
Later, Boyle remarks that he and Macarthur-Boyd are “extremely underqualified” for the job, as the pair look at an open-desk display.
It comes as multiple pieces of graffiti have shown up across the city, claiming to be original pieces by Banksy.
The first to emerge appeared just yards away from the GoMA – before allegedly being removed and stolen.
It featured a small rat with a hydraulic drill – one of the street artist’s signature tags – and later disappeared.
However, it is unclear if the piece was indeed an original, since Banksy’s official website usually confirms whether it was painted by them.
Another piece, claiming to have been done by the artist, emerged on Wednesday – and features a small Orange-Walk inspired rat, complete with a drum.
This piece has sparked speculation, but remains unconfirmed by Banksy.
Whether Glasgow will become home to a new, world-famous piece of graffiti or not remains unknown, however, the Cut and Run exhibition will be ongoing at the GoMA until August.
The artist said they picked Scotland’s biggest city because of one of its most famous landmarks – the Duke of Wellington statue.
Located on Queen Street, in front of the GoMA, the statue has infamously been adorned with an orange and white traffic cone for most of the last 40 years.
In a gallery label for the show, the elusive street artist describes the statue as their “favourite work of art in the UK and the reason I’ve brought the show here”.
The Cut & Run box office opens daily from 9am, with online tickets available on the website.
