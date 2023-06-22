A sailor has told how his yacht was repeatedly rammed by an Orca off the coast of Scotland.
Dr Wim Rutten, a 72-year-old retired Dutch physicist and experienced yachtsperson, was sailing solo from Lerwick on Shetland to Bergen in Norway when the seagoing mammal attacked his boat.
He was fishing for mackerel with a single line off the back of the boat, when the orca suddenly appeared in the clear water and hit the stern of his seven-ton vessel.
Dr Rutten told the Guardian newspaper the whale hit again and again, creating “soft shocks” through the aluminium hull.
READ MORE: Unique footage of pilot whale expelling placenta captured
“What I felt [was] most frightening was the very loud breathing of the animal,” he said. The orca stayed behind the boat “looking for the keel". Then he disappeared from view, but later came back and circled the yacht.
“Maybe he just wanted to play. Or look me in the eyes. Or to get rid of the fishing line,” Dr Rutten said.
Orca are inquisitive animals
Orca, previously known as killer whales, are powerful predators which hunt seals and large fish. Despite their strength, there have been no recorded attacks on humans.
However, boats have been targeted in the past. The same behaviour that has been observed recently in the orca population living in the waters near Spain, but it is the first time it has been known to happen in northern seas.
Highly social cetaceans, orcas use complex vocalisations to communicate and to hunt for food. They learn matrilineally, and post-menopausal females assume the greatest importance in individual pods.
READ MORE: Scotland's Northern Isles Orca pod welcomes new addition to the family
“Grandmothers” in the Iberian population of whales have been seen observing during the interactions with yachts and other vessels. Experts believe this could be influencing uvenile whales.
Dr Alfredo López, of the Grupo de Trabajo Orca Atlántica in Portugal, said: “We know that many boats use fishing lines from the stern to fish and it is a motivation for orcas, they come to examine them.”
But the focus on boats’ rudders may come from adult whales who have developed an aversion towards boats, perhaps because they “had a bad experience and try to stop the boat so as not to repeat it”.
This learned behaviour should have appeared nearly 3,000 miles (4,800km) from Gibraltar.
Dr Conor Ryan, a scientific adviser to the Hebridean Whale and Dolphin Trust, who has studied orca pods off the Scottish coast, said: “I’d be reluctant to say it cannot be learned from [the southern population]. It’s possible that this ‘fad’ is leapfrogging through the various pods/communities.”
Dr Ryan said there may be “highly mobile pods that could transmit this behaviour a long distance”. López thinks, however, “that human activities, even in an indirect way, are at the origin of this behaviour”.
Increased marine traffic, dwindling food sources, warming seas and noise pollution could all play a part
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel