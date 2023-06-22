It comes after wellbeing economy secretary Neil Gray issued a rarely-used ministerial direction to allow further money to be pumped into state-owned Ferguson Marine to complete two hugely over-budget and long-delayed lifeline ferries - Glen Sannox and Hull 802.

Analysis of the money trail based on the Scottish Government's own accounting and audits shows that with the extra millions sanctioned for this financial year, the cost to the taxpayer of supporting Ferguson Marine both before and after it forced its nationalisation has soared to more than £450m.

And Mr Gray admitted that further millions due to inflationary pressures alone were a possibility.

He said: "I'm hopeful that we will be in a position where there won't be any further requirements of funding, but it's not something I can absolutely guarantee it.

"We're in a very difficult economic situation. everybody saw the very disappointing UK inflation figures. Inflation is set stubbornly high.

"So we're in a very turbulent economic situation that is going to have an impact. But I'm hopeful that that impact can be minimised as far as possible When asked more about further costs, Mr Gray said: "The inflationary and the wider economic conditions are obviously I factor. One of the major factors is the design, the design difficulties in terms of the cost overruns and the delays.

"As I say I hope that Ferguson's in delivering these vessels are able to mitigate as much as possible with Hull 802 from learning the problems that there were with [Glen Sannox]. I can't guarantee that and I don't think the yard will be able to guarantee that until they continue to progress. But I'm hopeful that we'll be able to see a timeous and cost effective delivery of these two vessels for island communities.

The details emerged as ministers have cone under fire for blocking the release of a £620,000 taxpayer funded study that was 'ignored' which found that going ahead with Hull 802 did not pass the value for money test.

Ministers were accused of presiding over an “outrageous mismanagement of public funds” after pressing ahead with the second ferry at the Ferguson shipyard, known only as Hull 802.

Scotland's lifeline ferry fiasco features MV Glen Sannox and Hull 802 which are still languishing in the now state-owned Ferguson Marine shipyard, with costs of their construction expected to soar to quadruple the original £97m contract, while their delivery is over five years late.

Wellbeing economy secretary Neil Gray issued a rarely-used ministerial direction to overrule the value for money financial test saying completing the vessel at the nationalised yard was the fastest way of delivering more ferry capacity. That came after eight months of 'due diligence' over the extra funding requested by Ferguson Marine for this financial year.

Mr Gray said that without the ministerial direction that the yard would have been put "in jeopardy".

And he told MSPs in the Scottish Parliament's Public Audit Committee: "The overriding consideration for me was the impact on island communities of not completing [the ferry] at the yard in as fast a process as possible.

"I think colleague... have acknowledged the fact that actually, it was the right decision to take to ensure that we had Hull 802 completed as quickly as possible because of the impact on the islands. It doesn't take a deep dive or wide assessment to be able to understand because we've been living it in terms of the disruption that there has been for island communities for so long."