But inside it is bursting with colour and wall-to ceiling paintings which bewilder the eye, even if the taste behind the decor may not be to everyone’s liking.

An unusual two-bedroom flat in Leith has gone on sale and quickly became one of Scotland’s most-viewed properties last month, thanks to its unique interiors and hand-painted walls.

With typical decorum, the estate agents describe it as “unrivalled in personality“, and are quick to stress its more traditional selling-points, such as the view over Edinburgh and the proximity of the Ocean Terminal, Newhaven and The Shore.

Viewers are greeted with brightly-daubed walls and some stylistic murals of naked marionettes in the living room, and the hall is a kaleidoscope of coloured rectangles and stars.

One bedroom boasts several extra painted-on windows – including a portal containing a peeking neighbor, who is apparently also naked - adjacent to the room’s actual window.

The bathroom is themed on a garden and seascape, with wall-to-ceiling flowers, and birds, while the kitchen tones down the decoration in favour of a monochrome style of 'everything orange'.

Whether this clashes with the mostly lime-and-sea green scheme used throughout the rest of the flat is down to the viewer.

In a bold rejection of traditional approach to interior decoration, the previous resident has broken with convention and painted their own framed paintings directly onto the wall, including what appears to be one of a skeletal pelvis.

The flat is on sale for offers over £159,000, and is already under offer.

While it has the most unusual interiors on show, the title of most-viewed house last month according to esate agents ESPC, went to a three-bedroom home in Kirkliston, West Lothian, which trumps the Leith dwelling on exterior quirkiness.

The three-bedroom tower is believed to date back to 1880, and formed part of Kirkliston Distillery.

Tastefully converted into a home, the five-floor C-listed house it is on sale for Offers Over £350,000.

