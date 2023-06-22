From the outside it looks like any other nondescript Scottish flat, with slightly rundown roughcast walls, discoloured brickwork and a grey tile roof.
But inside it is bursting with colour and wall-to ceiling paintings which bewilder the eye, even if the taste behind the decor may not be to everyone’s liking.
An unusual two-bedroom flat in Leith has gone on sale and quickly became one of Scotland’s most-viewed properties last month, thanks to its unique interiors and hand-painted walls.
READ MORE: 'Clearances castle' on sale for the price of a flat
With typical decorum, the estate agents describe it as “unrivalled in personality“, and are quick to stress its more traditional selling-points, such as the view over Edinburgh and the proximity of the Ocean Terminal, Newhaven and The Shore.
Viewers are greeted with brightly-daubed walls and some stylistic murals of naked marionettes in the living room, and the hall is a kaleidoscope of coloured rectangles and stars.
A room with a viewer
One bedroom boasts several extra painted-on windows – including a portal containing a peeking neighbor, who is apparently also naked - adjacent to the room’s actual window.
The bathroom is themed on a garden and seascape, with wall-to-ceiling flowers, and birds, while the kitchen tones down the decoration in favour of a monochrome style of 'everything orange'.
A bath by the sea
Whether this clashes with the mostly lime-and-sea green scheme used throughout the rest of the flat is down to the viewer.
In a bold rejection of traditional approach to interior decoration, the previous resident has broken with convention and painted their own framed paintings directly onto the wall, including what appears to be one of a skeletal pelvis.
The flat is on sale for offers over £159,000, and is already under offer.
It's full of stars
While it has the most unusual interiors on show, the title of most-viewed house last month according to esate agents ESPC, went to a three-bedroom home in Kirkliston, West Lothian, which trumps the Leith dwelling on exterior quirkiness.
READ MORE: Homes for millionaires among most-viewed in May
The three-bedroom tower is believed to date back to 1880, and formed part of Kirkliston Distillery.
Tastefully converted into a home, the five-floor C-listed house it is on sale for Offers Over £350,000.
The tower house in Kirkliston
Paul Hilton, CEO of ESPC, said: “This month family homes are dominating the top ten list with the majority of homes having three bedrooms or more. Half of the homes are under offer or have had a closing date set, highlighting that properties are not on the market for long before being snapped up by buyers.
“Seven of the top ten homes are located in Edinburgh city centre or the surrounding suburbs with many espc.com buyers searching for their dream home in the Capital.
“If you are thinking of buying or selling it is never too early to talk to your solicitor estate agent. ESPC solicitor estate agents are up to date with what is currently happening in the local market and have the skills and expertise to provide the guidance and support you need.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here