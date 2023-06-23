The Scottish Government has outlined new plans intended to better control the nation’s rapidly growing deer population.
In a move aimed at protecting biodiversity and preventing nature loss, land managers are to be given more power in controlling deer numbers.
The rules, which were updated this week, give land managers the right to cull male deer across a longer period of the year.
They will also be permitted to use “night sight” scopes to cull deer in the dark.
Additionally, land managers may now use ammunition which is less damaging to venison products.
They previously had to use lead ammunition, which is toxic to humans.
Biodiversity minister Lorna Slater said this will make venison more widely available to domestic and international markets.
READ MORE: Expert calls for new law to force landlords to cull deer herds
Ms Slater added: “These changes – recommended by the Deer Working Group – will allow deer to be managed in a way that is both beneficial to our environment and the rural economies that rely upon deer.
“Deer are an iconic species that is synonymous with rural Scotland but their numbers have reached densities that can have a devastating impact on our land due to trampling and overgrazing.
“This activity can prevent new trees from growing and damage existing woodland.”
The move was welcomed by the Scottish Environment Link deer group, established in 2017 by the Scottish Government due to growing concern over deer management.
Group vice-convener Mike Daniels said: “We strongly support the Scottish Government’s proposals to improve the flexibility of deer management, based on the independent scrutiny of the deer working group and its final recommendations.
“More than ever we need to make all of the tools available to Scotland’s skilled and experienced deer managers to deliver the urgent changes required for nature and for all of us.”
But the Scottish Gamekeepers Association was critical of the changes, claiming they may have the opposite effect of what is anticipated.
Chairman Alex Hogg said: “We outlined in our consultation response that doing away with male deer seasons downgrades animal welfare in Scotland and may actually lead to numbers and forest damage increasing.
“It seems the consultation exercise was merely a tick box formality, however.
“This is especially disappointing considering that there were no actual deer managers on the original deer working group which decided these proposals in the first place.
“The distance between policy and the practitioner grows and that is a real concern when Scottish Government is obligated to deliver a just transition.”
READ MORE: Red deer cull ordered by NatureScot on Loch Choire Estate
But the British Association for Shooting and Conservation welcomed the changes.
Scotland director Peter Clark said: “BASC Scotland supports the decision to amend the minimum bullet weight because it will make non-lead ammunition more accessible.
“Many stalkers are already required to use lead-free ammunition, be it through lease conditions or AGHE (approved game handling establishment) requirement, thus this would ensure that stalkers in these situations can continue to manage deer populations and supply venison into the food chain.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here