The annual Recorded Crime in Scotland report published last week showed 7,815 'drinking under the influence' crimes in 2022/23 – compared with 5,863 in 2017/2018.

Separate figures from Transport Scotland reveal there are 20 deaths a year caused by drink driving.

The drink drive limit was lowered in December 2014 from 80mg of alcohol in 100ml of blood to 50mg, bringing Scotland in line with the majority of other European countries.

Despite a 75% reduction in deaths and serious injuries related to drink-driving across Great Britain between 1980 and 2010, drink-drive accidents still accounted for 13% of all road deaths in 2012.

Police Scotland’s Summer blitz runs for three weeks, until July 16.

During last year’s two-week intelligence-led campaign, 585 roadside breath screening tests were carried out plus 152 drug tests. Officers detected 295 DUI offences – an astonishing failure rate of 40%.

Analysis by breathalyser firm AlcoSense shows that, across the year, breath test failure rates in Scotland (3.5%) are considerably lower than in England & Wales (6%).

A study of 1000 people by the firm also found 53% of motorists have now reduced the amount of alcohol they drink, when they will be driving later that day or the following morning.

“But there’s still a persistent minority who flout the law and drive above the limit”, said MD Hunter Abbott.

“When you go out drinking this Summer, plan ahead for how you’ll get home – whether it’s walking, public transport, taxi or designated alcohol-free driver.

“Even a small amount of alcohol slows reaction time, inhibits judgement and reduces concentration - increasing the likelihood of an accident”.