Passengers due to travel on west coast line trains to London have been left waiting due to disruption caused by an incident at Oxenholme in the Lake District.

The services to the UK capital which are run by Avanti West Coast and TransPennine Express have not run since around 9am on Monday.

Avanti West Coast has stated that "due to emergency services managing a situation at Oxenholme, this line is blocked."

The company later stated that the line had reopened, but warned that services would still be affected by delays.

Glasgow passengers have been told they can travel to Edinburgh, where London trains are running down the East Coast, via Scotrail with their Avanti ticket. From there, they can use their Avanti ticket to take the East Coast route via the LNER service to London.

Emergency services were called to a casualty on the track at Oxenholme train station at 9.10am, where the person was pronounced dead at the scene. A spokesperson for British Transport Police stated: "This incident is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner."