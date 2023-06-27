The 50p minimum charge placed on each unit of alcohol in 2018 has had a “positive impact”, according to the independent evaluation from Public Health Scotland (PHS).

While alcohol deaths reduced by more than a tenth, the report also noted that hospital admissions due to direct alcohol consumption fell, with the largest reduction seen in men and those living in the 40% most deprived areas.

But experts are warning that beneficial impacts will only continue if the MUP increases in line from its current threshold of 50 pence per unit, as inflation strips away most of the impact.

The Herald wants to know if readers would back this idea — is it time to raise the Minimum Unit price?

Minimum Unit pricing has been a hot topic since it was introduced five years ago, and The Herald has followed every twist along the way.

Here’s our latest on the Public Health Scotland’s findings:

Campaigners from Alcohol Focus Scotland hailed the policy as “truly life-saving”, adding the price should be increased to save more lives.

Clare Beeston, lead for the evaluation of MUP at PHS, said more support was needed for those with complex alcohol dependencies.

She said: “We have seen reductions in deaths and hospital admissions directly caused by sustained, high levels of alcohol consumption, and this is further evidence that those drinking at harmful and hazardous levels have reduced their consumption.

“MUP alone is not enough to address the specific and complex needs of those with alcohol dependence who will often prioritise alcohol over other needs, and it is important to continue to provide services and any wider support that addresses the root cause of their dependence.”