A new report has found that Minimum unit pricing (MUP) has reduced alcohol deaths since its introduction
The 50p minimum charge placed on each unit of alcohol in 2018 has had a “positive impact”, according to the independent evaluation from Public Health Scotland (PHS).
While alcohol deaths reduced by more than a tenth, the report also noted that hospital admissions due to direct alcohol consumption fell, with the largest reduction seen in men and those living in the 40% most deprived areas.
But experts are warning that beneficial impacts will only continue if the MUP increases in line from its current threshold of 50 pence per unit, as inflation strips away most of the impact.
The Herald wants to know if readers would back this idea — is it time to raise the Minimum Unit price?
Vote now in our exclusive Herald Readers poll:
Minimum Unit pricing has been a hot topic since it was introduced five years ago, and The Herald has followed every twist along the way.
Here’s our latest on the Public Health Scotland’s findings:
'Not a panacea' - but final report into minimum unit pricing says cost must increase
If the heaviest drinkers didn't cut down, how has minimum pricing 'saved lives'?
Campaigners from Alcohol Focus Scotland hailed the policy as “truly life-saving”, adding the price should be increased to save more lives.
Clare Beeston, lead for the evaluation of MUP at PHS, said more support was needed for those with complex alcohol dependencies.
She said: “We have seen reductions in deaths and hospital admissions directly caused by sustained, high levels of alcohol consumption, and this is further evidence that those drinking at harmful and hazardous levels have reduced their consumption.
“MUP alone is not enough to address the specific and complex needs of those with alcohol dependence who will often prioritise alcohol over other needs, and it is important to continue to provide services and any wider support that addresses the root cause of their dependence.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel