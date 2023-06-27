Singer Lewis Capaldi has announced he is to stop touring “for the foreseeable future,” saying he is “still learning to adjust to the impact” of his diagnosis of Tourette syndrome.
The Scot said his performance at Glastonbury at the weekend made it “obvious” that he needed to spend more time getting his mental and physical health in order, and that he would return to the stage as soon as he could.
Capaldi’s appearance at the festival saw him battle through losing his voice, at one point asking the crowd at the main stage to finish a song for hm.
After performing his hit ‘Hold Me While You Wait’, he apologised and admitted he was annoyed with himself – but the crowd replied by cheering him on and chanting “Oh Lewis Capaldi”.
The songwriter had previously taken a three-week break from performing at Glastonbury, but has now said he will stop performing indefinitely.
Taking to social media today, he said: “The fact this won’t come as a surprise doesn’t make it any easier to write, but I’m very sorry to let you know I’m going to be taking a break from touring for the foreseeable future.
“I used to be able to enjoy every second of shows like this and I hoped that 3 weeks away would sort me out. But the truth is I’m still learning to adjust to the impact of my Tourette’s and on Saturday it became obvious that I need to spend much more time getting my mental and physical health in order, so I can keep doing everything I love for a long time to come.”
During his performance on Saturday, he told the crowd: “I recently took three weeks off just because I’ve been none stop the past year and I wanted to take a wee break from my head for my mental health.
“I wanted to come back and do Glastonbury because it’s obviously so incredible so I just want to thank you all for coming out. I was scared but you’ve really made me feel at ease so thank you very much for that.”
Capaldi added: “I feel like I’ll be taking another wee break over the next couple of weeks so you probably won’t see much of me for the rest of the year maybe even. But when I do come back, when I do see you, I hope you’re all still up for watching.”
