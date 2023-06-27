A landowner has been found dead the day his Highland clifftop castle went on sale for £25million.
Stuart Murray Threipland’s body was discovered in the grounds of a Wiltshire country home.
The 76-year-old’s home, Dunbeath Castle, in Caithness, Sutherland, went on the market hours earlier.
He and his wife Claire had owned the 13-bedroom property since 1997.
It is understood he was found with the fatal bullet wound to his head near his vehicle on the Wilton House estate of stepson William, the 18th Earl of Pembroke, near Salisbury.
Police do not believe the June 12 death is suspicious.
His family have said he will be "hugely missed" following his death last week.
In a statement, the family said: "Stuart Wyndham Murray Threipland sadly died on 12th June 2023 at Wilton. He will be hugely missed by all his family.”
Mr Murray Threipland had been chairman of machinery manufacturer Kitagawa Europe.
The firm said he had an “unwavering commitment to excellence”.
The company’s statement added: “We will forever cherish his wisdom, mentorship and the genuine care he displayed towards others.”
The spectacular Dunbeath estate includes a shooting lodge, farmhouse, holiday cottages and a 12-mile length of river called Dunbeath Water.
The clifftop castle has its own wind turbine and its reception rooms have sea views and the bedrooms are named after famous naval battles.
A spokesman for Wiltshire Police told The Sun newspaper: “Officers were called to an address in Wilton at 1.10pm on June 12 following a report of a sudden death of a man in his seventies.”
The spokesman added that the death is not thought to be suspicious and an inquest has been opened.
