This year’s Edinburgh International Film Festival (EIFF) will close with the UK premiere of Fremont, starring Afghan former journalist Anaita Wali Zada in her first acting role.
The off-beat comedy tells the story of Donya, a translator who flees her homeland for the US and winds up in the Californian city of Fremont, home to America’s largest Afghan community. There she finds a job writing messages in a run-down fortune cookie factory.
A hit at this year’s Sundance Festival, the film also features Gregg Turkington, Jeremy Allen White, Bettina Devin and acclaimed actor-director Boots Riley.
Praising the “mood, style and subtlety” of Fremont and “the tender care shown by director Babak Jalali towards his layered protagonist,” EIFF programme director Kate Taylor said: “It’s an honour to close this year’s festival with a film that considers the complex dynamics of diaspora experience in such a nuanced way, whilst frequently delighting with its wry wit and off-beat humour.”
Award-winning British-Iranian film-maker Mr Jalali was nominated for a BAFTA in 2006 for his short film Heydar, and screened his debut feature Frontier Blues at the EIFF in 2010. He added: “Growing up in the UK, it was easy to understand the huge cultural impact EIFF has had not just on these shores but also internationally. And the importance of making sure it continues to be here and to thrive. I’m thrilled to be returning to Edinburgh once again to show a film to an audience that I have very fond memories of, and in such a prestigious slot in the programme.”
Ms Zada’s own story mirrors that of Donya. A TV journalist in Afghanistan with three years’ experience, she was forced to leave the country in August 2021 following the collapse of the Afghan government and arrived in the US unable to speak much English.
Interviewed at Sundance about her role in the film she said: “I want to continue on be a voice of woman of Afghanistan, because all of us know what’s going on there. Women are [denied] school, education, employment, even the right to choose what to wear or have a small business. I want to be a voice [of Afghan women] and work for them. I’m going to continue that.”
Speaking about the fortune cookie factory setting, Mr Jalali added: “I really liked the aesthetics of the interior of these old fortune cookie factories. The aim of fortune cookies was to talk about possibilities and hope … A lot of times what’s written inside is complete nonsense. Sometimes, it is quite interesting what you read and what you take from reading them.”
This year’s truncated EIFF runs from August 18 to August 23 within the Edinburgh International Festival, and will open with Johnny Barrington’s Lewis-set feature debut Silent Roar.
The full EIF line-up will be announced on July 6.
READ MORE: SILENT ROAR OPENS REVITALISED FILM FESTIVAL
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here