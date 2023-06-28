For the EIF’s opening weekend on August 5 and 6, Princes Street Gardens will host free open-air concerts on three pop-up stages including rap, choir and piping performances from over 300 young Scottish musicians.

Among those appearing are the GRIT Orchestra, who perform a blend of Celtic and world music, and national youth companies including Scotland’s National Youth Pipe Band and National Youth Brass Band.

The EIF will close with a final weekend of outdoor musical soundscapes and recorded performances from the 2023 festival, to be mounted in Charlotte Square Gardens, formerly home to the city’s book festival.

In all 39 free events have been added to the 2023 programme, as well as two low-cost in-conversation events being held as part of the Festival of Politics.

Among the other ensembles and individuals appearing are the Edinburgh Ukrainian Choir, Tinderbox Collective, Musicians In Exile, conductor Gustavo Dudamel, and percussionist Evelyn Glennie.

EIF director Nicola Benedetti said: “Our free programming sees iconic spaces around Edinburgh come alive with some incredible artists. I’m particularly proud that there are opportunities like this for our audiences and community members to get closer to the artists across our 2023 Festival programme. It’s our audiences who play a key part in creating the magic of what takes place on our stages and upholding the wonderful standards of this world-class event.”

Crowd watching a performance in Princes Street Gardens (Image: Jassy Earl)

The announcement comes as a new impact study of Edinburgh’s 11 festivals reveals the extent to which audiences have returned to concert venues and theatres, and measures the value to the local economy of those festivals.

In total more than 700,000 people went to cultural events in the capital in 2022, the study found, amounting to 3.2 million attendances. Over half of the attendees were Scotland-based. Meanwhile the various festivals boosted the city economy by £407 million.

The study was conducted by BOP Consulting, who specialise in analysing the cultural economy. Giving an upbeat assessment of the festivals’ current position, the company’s chief economist Jonathan Todd said: “All the festivals showed tremendous agility so soon after Covid and there is scope for further recovery now that international travel has returned.”

However there was a note of caution from Julia Amour, director of umbrella group Festivals Edinburgh. Pointing to 2020, when a third of workers in the industry lost their jobs as a result of the pandemic, she said the cultural sector “is still hanging by a pretty precarious financial thread.”

She added: “We want to see a responsible recovery with this report, and we know it can be done if we get the sort of long-term backing the cultural sector deserves.”

Commenting on the report, Culture Secretary Angus Robertson said it highlighted the Scotland-wide benefit of the festivals – to a tune of a further £367 million – and he stressed the Scottish Government’s ongoing support for the culture sector. He said: “We recognise the impact of the pandemic and cost of living crisis, and are currently reviewing the national events strategy with VisitScotland and the sector to ensure Scotland continues to be the perfect stage for events.”