But now the North Coast 500 could have a new starring role as a romantic getaway, alongside such exotic destinations as the Amalfi Coast in Italy, the Andalusian countryside and the South of France.

The NC500 has been picked as one of the best places in the world for honeymooning couples planning a road trip after their nuptials have been concluded.

Travel experts at airport parking company SkyParkSecure collated the best honeymoon road trips, considering such factors as- the average distance between each stop, number of romantic restaurants, couples activities and honeymoon spots.

The NC500 is a coastal road that loops up, round and down the frilly edges of the kite-shaped land mass of the Scottish Highlands, the NC500 winds beside beaches, cliffs, mountains, meadows, prairies and rivers.

SkyParkSecure ninth in their list of road trips, just behind mainland Greece, and the Cotswolds and the Peak District in England.

The Scottish route was said to have 81 romantic restaurants along its length, and 107 ‘couples activities’.

It was also described as having 31 ‘honeymoon spots’, with an average distance of 35 miles between each stop.

By contrast. The Amalfi Coast, which took top spot in the list, was described as having 3564 restaurants, 666 activities for couples and 328 honeymoon spots.

The company’s guide said: “Rounding off our top honeymoon road trips is the iconic NC500, that takes you on a scenic route around Scotland, spanning 516 miles.

“Start or end your trip in Inverness, which has the most romantic restaurants and activities than any other stop, at 30 and 57, respectively. Head to pretty Inverness Castle, situated on the River Ness, and then make sure you drive out to Loch Ness too.

“Other notable stops along the way include Applecross, which offers dramatic coastline and stunning hikes; and Ullapool, with its unrivalled scenery.”