The 13-year-old MV Finlaggan, which is a drive-through vehicle and passenger ferry built in Poland for the fleet, has suffered what CalMac described as a "ongoing technical issue" with its starboard main engine which requires further investigation.

The return of the vessel, that can carry 550 passengers and 85 cars, meant that the MV Lord of the Isles could return to serve South Uist which had lost services for nearly the whole of June.

Services to and from Islay face new disruption as the vessel berths at Kennacraig on the Kintyre peninsula for further investigation and a repair.

The loss of the vessel and the continuing absence of the 38-year-old MV Hebridean Isles has caused major disruption and led to MV Lord of the Isles leaving South Uist to serve Islay.

The loss of lifeline services to South Uist for nearly all of June led to major protests on the island and a demand by ministers for CalMac to review how it places vessels to deal with ferry shortages.

Services for longsuffering islanders on South Uist returned on Friday - after being out of action for most of June - after the return of MV Finlaggan.

South Uist islanders were said to have been driven "to despair" by the disruption when ferry firm CalMac cut sailings from Lochboisdale to Mallaig on the mainland at the beginning of June.

MV Lord of the Isles, the vessel which serves the route, had been redeployed to Islay due to repair issues elsewhere in the fleet.

The withdrawal of Lord of the Isles was met with anger and protests while there were heightened concerns that South Uist was once again seeing services withdrawn because of difficulties with the ageing fleet.

An estimated 500 residents, 200 cars, 40 vans and 20 lorries converged on Lochboisdale - the port which links South Uist to the mainland - at the start of June to protest about the decision.

A ferry user group official said: "It is incredible to think that the ferry has just come from its overhaul period and yet has already broken down. This isn't even one of the oldest in the fleet.

"We can only hope that a repair is swift."

MV Hebridean Isles, which has been hit with issues since Boxing Day, was removed from the CalMac firing line on February 16 with freight services providing vital supplies to Arran from Troon suspended.

It was due to return to service on Islay at the start of June - but remains out of action.

It has meant that MV Alfred, the chartered vessel from Pentland Ferries which is costing the taxpayer £1m a month will remain on the route to the Isle of Arran until at least July 27 alongside Mr Caledonian Isles.

Earlier buses were drafted in to replace a ferry after issues with a bridge ramp led to services between Inverclyde and Argyll and Bute being cancelled till Friday.

The issues first surfaced last Friday and led to an immediate suspension of the Gourock to Dunoon route, one of the busiest in Scotland.

It has meant that a replacement bus service is now operating to and from the Gourock ferry terminal and the passenger waiting room at Dunoon pier with the help of a ferry from Western Ferries. Argyll and Bute Council have arranged for structural engineers and technical officers to conduct surveys, investigations and repairs of the linkspan.