MV Loch Frisa became the third vessel to be sidelined on Tuesday after issues with its sprinkler system which needs to be fixed before it can come back into service.

This caused disruption to the two-vessel service to the Isle of Mull.

Meanwhile, the 13-year-old MV Finlaggan, which is a drive-through vehicle and passenger ferry built in Poland for the fleet, which suffered what CalMac described as an "ongoing technical issue" with its starboard main engine was out of action throughout Tuesday.

The return from the vessel's delayed annual overhaul, meant that the MV Lord of the Isles could return to serve South Uist on Friday which had lost services for nearly the whole of June.

Services to and from the island of Islay remained disrupted on Tuesday as MV Finlaggan - that can carry 550 passengers and 85 cars - was taken in for investigation and a repair.

And CalMac has warned that services to Colonsay were liable to disruption or cancellation on Wednesday at short notice as a result of the issues with MV Finlaggan.

MV Hebridean Isles, which has been hit with issues since Boxing Day, was removed from the CalMac firing line on February 16 with freight services providing vital supplies to Arran from Troon suspended.

It was due to return to service on Islay at the start of June - but remains out of action.

It has meant that MV Alfred, the chartered vessel from Pentland Ferries which is costing the taxpayer £1m a month remains on the route to the Isle of Arran until at least July 27 alongside Mr Caledonian Isles.

The loss of MV Finlaggan for its annual overhaul at the start of June and the continuing absence of MV Hebridean Isles caused major disruption and led to MV Lord of the Isles leaving South Uist to serve Islay.

The continuing problems with its ageing fleet led to the cancellation of almost every ferry service to Lochboisdale in South Uist in June.

It led to major protests on the island and a demand by ministers for CalMac to review how it places vessels to deal with ferry shortages. It was claimed that the cancellations were having a worse economic impact on the islands than the Covid lockdowns.

South Uist islanders were said to have been driven "to despair" by the disruption when ferry firm CalMac cut sailings from Lochboisdale to Mallaig on the mainland at the beginning of June.

The withdrawal of Lord of the Isles from South Uist was met with anger and protests while there were heightened concerns that South Uist was once again seeing services withdrawn because of difficulties with the ageing fleet.

An estimated 500 residents, 200 cars, 40 vans and 20 lorries converged on Lochboisdale - the port which links South Uist to the mainland - at the start of June to protest about the decision.

The continuing issues comes as CalMac confirmed that a review over the state-owned ferry operator's service disruption management would take months to complete.

Islanders were told by the former transport minister Kevin Stewart, three days before he resigned his position on June 6, that he had ordered a review into the methodology used to deal with ferry shortages to ensure that it takes into account "the actual economic impacts to the islands".

Islanders say they were told during the first of CalMac visits to South Uist on June 12 that the internal review of the matrix was expected to start in the following few days and that a response was expected in a week to ten days.

But no changes have emerged, and CalMac has confirmed that it will take months to complete the review of the route prioritisation matrix.

John Daniel Peteranna of the South Uist Business Impact Group (SUBIG), which organised the island demonstration over the cancellations believes the process has stalled and there is a "resistance to change".

A ferry user group official said that if vessels were out for an extended period of time there would be issues with how CalMac juggled its resources.

"If the matrix comes into play, South Uist would suffer again," he said.

"It is another headache for CalMac, to be sure, but it has to find a way to manage."

Meanwhile, issues with a bridge ramp mean services between Inverclyde and Argyll and Bute being cancelled until Friday.

Buses have been drafted in to replace a ferry in the wake of the issues which first surfaced last Friday and led to an immediate suspension of the Gourock to Dunoon route, one of the busiest in Scotland.

A replacement bus service is now operating to and from the Gourock ferry terminal and the passenger waiting room at Dunoon pier with the help of a ferry from Western Ferries. Argyll and Bute Council have arranged for structural engineers and technical officers to conduct surveys, investigations and repairs of the linkspan.

Four new ferries are being built in Turkey for Scotland's west coast routes and they are expected to be delivered by 2025.

But two ferries being built by nationalised Ferguson Marine on the Clyde have been at the centre of controversy over the procurement process, delays of over five years and spiralling costs.

Earlier this year CalMac chief executive Robbie Drummond warned that the next two years would be "challenging" for residents of Scotland's islands due to the age of the fleet.

* CalMac later said that issues with MV Finlaggan had been sorted and it was due to come back into service at 7am on Wednesday after being fixed. MV Loch Frisa resumed services on Tuesday night after a repair.