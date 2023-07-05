While it has emerged that some 55% of all domestic electricity meters operated by large energy suppliers are 'smart' across the UK - Scotland has just 43% coverage.

Four of the five local authority areas of 370 across Britain with the lowest coverage of smart meters are all in Scotland, and are among the areas of the country with the highest levels of fuel poverty.

Shetland Isles has 7% coverage, the Western Isles council area of Comhairle nan Eilean Siar and Orkney Islands was at 9% and Argyll and Bute was at 20%. Only the Isles of Scilly has a lower coverage at 5%.

It comes as it is feared by some analysts that the target for fitting a smart meter in every British home was expected to be missed even after being extended twice.

An analysis from February 2022 showed that levels of fuel poverty in Scotland range from 19% in East Renfrewshire, 26% in West Lothian and 27% in Midlothian to 57% in Comhairle nan Eilean Siar, 47% in Highland and 46% in Argyll and Bute.

READ MORE: Energy bill 'rip off' concerns as Scots fuel poverty soars by 40%

First rolled out over 10 years ago, over half of all meters are smart and advanced meters, with 32.4m installed across the UK.

Fuel poverty relates to households that must spend a high proportion of their household income to keep their home at a reasonable temperature. It is affected by three key factors - a household’s income, their fuel costs, and their energy consumption, which in turn is affected by the energy efficiency of the home.

It is defined in Scotland, that after housing costs, the total fuel costs needed to maintain a satisfactory heating regime are more than 10% of the household’s total taxable income.

Suppliers were expected to replace all traditional meters with smart ones by 2025.

The current target is already a watered-down ambition from the original plan to fit a smart meter in every home in the country by 2020.

That target was scrapped in 2019 when the UK Government realised there was no chance of it being met.

At that point the target was extended to 2024, but after Covid caused further delays another year was added to the deadline.

Energy suppliers are tasked with ensuring that the homes they provide energy to are offered a smart meter.

According to Department for Energy Security data just four of Scotland's 32 local authority areas have smart meter coverage of over 50% - West Lothian (51%), North Lanarkshire (51%), Midlothian (52%) and East Ayrshire (54%).

Former justice secretary now East Lothian MP and Alba Party deputy leader Kenny MacAskill said there was good reason to seek urgent action for a national strategy in the roll out given the extent of fuel poverty in the areas that are not getting the meters.

"The government needs to ensure a strategy for the roll out, not kicking in doors to put in pre-payment smart meters but allowing all to benefit from a variety of tariffs which are essential as prices remain high.

"Simply leaving it to suppliers is clearly failing. Support and assistance must be part of that strategy for areas suffering the highest rates of fuel poverty.

The fair energy prices campaigner added: "There's a real geographic divide and most of Scotland is not being covered at the required pace. "

Across the UK in the first three months of 2023 there was a 6% drop in smart meter installations on the previous quarter.

Mr MacAskill said that may indicate that the easy to install meters have been dealt with and the pace is slowing in areas with less density of population.

"Can we really rely on suppliers to address this given the practical issues of remoteness and other factors. Surely some national strategy should apply," he said.

Like traditional gas and electricity meters, smart meters measure the energy use of your household.

The main difference between them and traditional energy meters is that they automatically send energy usage information over wireless networks - similar to mobile phone networks - to the supplier.

They are replacing analogue energy meters across the country and come with an in-home display which shows energy usage in pounds and pence, in near real-time.

They help to control energy use, by showing exactly what is being spent with no more estimated bills or supplying meter readings.

It will remove the costs of meter readings, which are currently added to bills.

Smart meters are expected to cut a total of £250-a-year on average from our dual-fuel bills between 2013 and 2034, according to government figures. These savings will come mainly from energy suppliers receiving fewer customer enquiries and making fewer home visits, and, in principle, should pass on these savings to customers.

The trade association Energy UK said they believed that part of the reason smart meters are not installed in some areas of the UK is because of weaker radio or mobile signals.

"Work is continuing to improve coverage in these areas so that more customers can benefit from having a smart meter. We would still encourage customers to contact their supplier to see if they can have one installed," said an Energy UK spokesman.

The UK Goverment says the new meters enables those on older prepayment meters to top-up remotely without leaving home.

They describe the replacement of traditional gas and electricity meters as an essential national infrastructure upgrade that would help make the country’s energy system “cheaper, cleaner and more reliable”.

They say smart meters enable technologies such as solar, heat pumps and electric vehicles to be efficiently integrated into homes and the energy system as they provide access to "innovative tariffs, allowing consumers to save money by using energy away from peak times or when there is excess clean electricity available".

The smart meters can record how much energy people are using in half-hourly intervals which makes it easier for energy suppliers to offer new types of off-peak tariffs that charge different rates depending on the time of day.

Energy firms are expected to introduce more smart meter tariffs that vary electricity costs throughout the day. “Time of use” tariffs drop the price of electricity when demand is low and increase it in times of high usage.

A study in 2019 found that the cheapest tariff for several of the biggest companies is one that requires a smart meter.

One was able to save consumers £291 a year, if you switched from an out-of-contract tariff priced at the level of the price cap. The saving did not include any extra savings that could be made from being more aware of energy usage.

Smart Energy GB, the organisation that runs the awareness campaign for the national roll out, put out a report in May 2019 that found that 85% of smart meter households made changes to their behaviour that resulted in making an energy saving.