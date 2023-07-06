Tchai-Ovna House of Tea was founded in 2000 by a group of Glasgow University students and volunteers who had reportedly grown tired of the prevalent alcohol culture.

In the years since, it has gained a reputation not just for serving over 80 varieties of speciality teas and a menu of vegetarian food, but as a vibrant community hub hosting regular events for all ages.

The shock news of the shop's imminent closure was announced on social media last month, marking the end of 23 years in business on Otago Lane.

A statement read: "Tchai-Ovna will be closing on July 31, 2023.

"We feel privileged to have contributed something special to the amazing community of Glasgow, as well as to have been supported and loved by so many people through the years.

"Those of you who know us understand that Tchai-Ovna has been our way of life since it was founded in the year 2000.

"We are indescribably saddened by the decision we have had to make, but at the same time excited about the prospects of the life after."

READ MORE: New summer menu introduced at family run Italian restaurant

An advert posted on Facebook today saw the converted stables building described as the 'perfect habitat for a tea room or cafe' in the heart of the city's West End.

Interested parties are asked to contact Tchai-Ovna via social media here.

READ MORE: Programme revealed for Edinburgh's largest free to enter food festival

A 'Farewell Festival' is currently taking place at the shop with a programme of special performances planned to pay tribute to 'the wonderful creative community which has formed countless rings around it' over the last two decades.

The team has promised regulars that they will still be able to purchase signature teas and products online or at pop-up stalls 'around Scotland and beyond' in the future.