A Glasgow tea house has been listed for sale as its current owners advertise 'a great opportunity' for the space to be used as 'another cafe' or 'quirky abode'.
Tchai-Ovna House of Tea was founded in 2000 by a group of Glasgow University students and volunteers who had reportedly grown tired of the prevalent alcohol culture.
In the years since, it has gained a reputation not just for serving over 80 varieties of speciality teas and a menu of vegetarian food, but as a vibrant community hub hosting regular events for all ages.
The shock news of the shop's imminent closure was announced on social media last month, marking the end of 23 years in business on Otago Lane.
A statement read: "Tchai-Ovna will be closing on July 31, 2023.
"We feel privileged to have contributed something special to the amazing community of Glasgow, as well as to have been supported and loved by so many people through the years.
"Those of you who know us understand that Tchai-Ovna has been our way of life since it was founded in the year 2000.
"We are indescribably saddened by the decision we have had to make, but at the same time excited about the prospects of the life after."
READ MORE: New summer menu introduced at family run Italian restaurant
An advert posted on Facebook today saw the converted stables building described as the 'perfect habitat for a tea room or cafe' in the heart of the city's West End.
Interested parties are asked to contact Tchai-Ovna via social media here.
READ MORE: Programme revealed for Edinburgh's largest free to enter food festival
A 'Farewell Festival' is currently taking place at the shop with a programme of special performances planned to pay tribute to 'the wonderful creative community which has formed countless rings around it' over the last two decades.
The team has promised regulars that they will still be able to purchase signature teas and products online or at pop-up stalls 'around Scotland and beyond' in the future.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here