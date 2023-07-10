The National Trust for Scotland has announced the Treshnish Isles, a unique grouping of islands off the west coast of Scotland, is now under its protection.
The remote chain of eight uninhabited islands and numerous skerries are located in the Inner Hebrides west of Mull and part of the Loch Na Keal National Scenic Area.
The entire archipelago is a Site of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI) because of its unique geomorphology, and an important nesting site for many seabird species including guillemots, razorbills and puffins.
The marine environment surrounding the islands is also part of the Sea of the Hebrides Marine Protected Area due to the presence of basking sharks and minke whales.
READ MORE: Trust signs deal for five islands
In addition, the islands contain the protected archaeological remains of two medieval chapels, a centuries-old castle and an 18th century barracks.
The Treshnish Isles have been in the care of The Hebridean Trust since 2000 and were transferred to the National Trust for Scotland this month.
Chief executive Philip Long remarked: “The National Trust for Scotland is privileged to take on the role of protecting the beautiful Treshnish Isles, which have such a long human history and are so rich in natural habitats and wildlife.
“I am delighted that our charity is playing this important role and adding these precious islands to the many already in our care.
“Uninhabited islands are invaluable as havens for wildlife and as places of great natural beauty.
“Looking after them is a great responsibility, which we are proud to undertake, and which, as an independent charity, is only made possible thanks to the generosity of our members and supporters.”
READ MORE: Call to ban people from Treshnish Isles
Chair of the Hebridean Trust Mike Stanfield said: “For over 20 years, the Hebridean Trust has been proud to act as guardians for these special islands.
“The focus for the Hebridean Trust has now shifted towards community projects on Tiree and so we are very pleased that the National Trust for Scotland has agreed to take the Treshnish Isles into their care for the nation.”
The National Trust for Scotland has launched a new fundraising appeal in support of its conservation work on the islands and islets in the charity’s care across the country.
Donations will help the Trust’s teams carry out bird and wildlife counts, maintain biosecurity standards to keep wildlife safe, undertake archaeological and building surveys, and do more work to engage visitors.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here