The farmer took action after the “roaming pack” went for a flock in the Moffat area yesterday.

Four dogs were shot and destroyed, while six others were captured and are being cared for by local kennels.

Locals said the dog may have been abandoned in the area.

Commenting on the Moffat Community Support Facebook page Margot McMurdo wrote: "They may have been dumped,which is shocking.

"They all look like hounds/collies of some kind which are often the kind in rescue centres. I hope they keep safe."

Claire Hargreaves posted: "Such a shame. The horrible person that dumped them put them in that position.

"If they hadn’t been there they wouldn’t have been shot!"

A police spokesperson said inquiries were ongoing.

In certain circumstances in Scotland, land owners can shoot dogs if they are attacking or causing distress to their animals.

Under legislation that took effect in November 2021, owners of dogs that attack or worry livestock can be fined up to £40,000 or face a jail sentence.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 08.40am on Sunday, 9 July, 2023, officers were made aware of a sheep being killed and another being attacked in the Moffat area after a number of dogs were found roaming unaccompanied.

"Four of the dogs were shot and destroyed as a result of this incident.

“Officers attended and safely secured six of the dogs who are being cared for by local kennels.

“Enquiries into the incident are ongoing.”