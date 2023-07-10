A farmer shot and killed a pack of dogs after the animals attacked and killed a sheep in Dumfries and Galloway.
The farmer took action after the “roaming pack” went for a flock in the Moffat area yesterday.
Four dogs were shot and destroyed, while six others were captured and are being cared for by local kennels.
Locals said the dog may have been abandoned in the area.
READ MORE: 'Dogs worrying sheep deserve to be shot'
Commenting on the Moffat Community Support Facebook page Margot McMurdo wrote: "They may have been dumped,which is shocking.
"They all look like hounds/collies of some kind which are often the kind in rescue centres. I hope they keep safe."
Claire Hargreaves posted: "Such a shame. The horrible person that dumped them put them in that position.
"If they hadn’t been there they wouldn’t have been shot!"
A police spokesperson said inquiries were ongoing.
In certain circumstances in Scotland, land owners can shoot dogs if they are attacking or causing distress to their animals.
Under legislation that took effect in November 2021, owners of dogs that attack or worry livestock can be fined up to £40,000 or face a jail sentence.
READ MORE: Petition calls for Soay sheep to be given protected status
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 08.40am on Sunday, 9 July, 2023, officers were made aware of a sheep being killed and another being attacked in the Moffat area after a number of dogs were found roaming unaccompanied.
"Four of the dogs were shot and destroyed as a result of this incident.
“Officers attended and safely secured six of the dogs who are being cared for by local kennels.
“Enquiries into the incident are ongoing.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here