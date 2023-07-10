The Met Office have posted a yellow-level alert covering all of Dumfries and Galloway, stretching into the north east as far as Dundee.

Drivers have been urged to take care with spray and flooding leading to difficult driving conditions, while there is a danger some roads could be blocked.

Some communities could face flooding and power lines may be affected.

The alert runs from 4pm on Monday until 6am on Tuesday morning.

I states: “Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures along with the chance of delays or cancellations to train and bus services

“There is a small chance that some communities will become cut off by flooded roads

“There is a slight chance of power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses

“There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings.”