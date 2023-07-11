Scotland’s unemployment rate has risen slightly in the last quarter, according to latest figures.
The Office for National Statistics (ONS) data published on Tuesday showed that the unemployment rate for those aged 16 and over in March to May this year was at 3.2%, up 0.2% on the previous quarter.
The estimated employment rate for those aged 16 to 64 has dropped by 0.5% over the last quarter to 75.1%.
Meanwhile, HMRC early estimates show 2.44 million payrolled employees in Scotland in June 2023, 24,000 more than a year ago.
Neil Gray, cabinet secretary for wellbeing economy, fair work and energy, welcomed the low unemployment rates.
READ MORE: Scotland's unemployment rate unchanged as employment falls
He said: “The continued near-record low unemployment rates for those aged 16 and over across Scotland are welcome and reflects the resilience of the labour market amid the challenging economic outlook and ongoing cost-of-living crisis.
“This is compounded by continuing high inflation and rising interest rates.
“However, the Scottish Government is committed to supporting more people into work – including the disabled and those with health conditions and caring responsibilities – through employability and skills support as well as improved access to flexible working.
“We are progressing recommendations from the New Deal for Business Group on labour market participation, with a focus on supporting parents into employment through school age childcare and nurturing the skills which businesses need for a transition to net zero.
“We want to deliver a wellbeing economy with sustainability and fairness at its heart which allows businesses and their employees to thrive.
“We are rapidly fulfilling commitments made in the National Strategy for Economic Transformation, including developing a lifetime skills offer for adults, which will ensure future support is targeted at those who need it most.”
READ MORE: Easing pay pressure will not halt rising interest rates
Mr Gray said the Scottish Government’s apprenticeship programme is helping employers grow their workforce and provide “greater opportunities to those at the start of their careers”.
He added: “With industries such as hospitality and agriculture still facing recruitment challenges, however, an urgent reassessment of UK Government immigration policy is necessary to increase access to the international labour and skills that Scotland needs for our economy and communities to prosper.
“With full powers over migration, Scotland could boost its workforce and tackle recruitment challenges, many of which have been caused by the end of free movement and the Brexit imposed on Scotland by the UK Government.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here