Mum-of-two Miranda Dickson, 49, inherited her childhood home in Drummond Place, which her parents bought in 1981 in Edinburgh's New Town, a UNESCO heritage area.

Ms Dickson, who returned from living in Los Angeles, painted the door pink - but was threatened with a £20,000 fine by the City of Edinburgh Council.

She was ordered to change by April so painted it green as she had not had confirmation from the council's planning permission department and the deadline was looming.

The green colour was welcomed by neighbours but she then received a missive telling her the application was rejected, so changed it to off-white, three weeks ago.

But that colour has also fallen foul of the local ‘paint police’, with someone contacting the council to sy it is not up to code.

The homeowner, who took over her parents' travel firm when they died, only found out about the most recent complaint after being told about it by a BBC journalist.

She said a complaint was made about wallpaper she used inside her house - and believes someone was using binoculars to see into her home.

Ms Dicksonsaid: "I was just gobsmacked. I wouldn't have known about the complaint, the council haven't reached out to me about it.

"Somebody is complaining that I painted the door back to its original colour, which is categorically not true.

"I feel like it's becoming discriminatory, it obviously is personal.”

She added: "There are many brightly-coloured doors within Edinburgh's New Town.

"It's questionable that planning permission is needed to change the colour of the front door as it's not a structural change.

"I am hoping the council aren't going to take the complaint seriously, I painted it thinking 'how could anyone find this offensive'.”

She said the attitudes in Edinburgh were the polar opposite of L.A, or of the neighbourliness she enjoyed in Moss Side, Manchester.

"It is obviously someone in my neighbourhood who has a problem with me. They should go and see the Barbie movie.”

"Half the neighbours are supportive, but I've been here longer than half the people on this street.

"I don't understand how you can pick on this door and not mandate nonsensical rules.”

Ms Dickson said she had been unable to source guidance from Edinburgh City Council on what coliur the door should be, and that no-one could say deinitively when paint she should use.

She said: "These are guidelines, not rules. When I asked the council is there a colour palate to choose from, there isn't.

"They just said a 'normal colour'. The Georgians used pale colours because pigment was expensive.

"Robert Adam, one of the architects of Edinburgh's New Town, used a lot of pink in his interiors.

"I don't know when these rules were made but when I stripped the door it had been bright yellow and mint green.

"You can't have a set of guidelines but only enforce them when someone complains, it doesn't work.

"It comes down to personal opinion.”

Ms Dickson inherited the house in 2019, and in 2021 painted the door pink, but was told to change it in October 2022 or face a £20,000 fine.

In April she painted it green.

On May 18 Miranda received a letter saying she was "violating" the UNESCO heritage area with her green front door.

She phoned the painter and got it redone as quickly as possible, hoping the saga would end, and three weeks ago it was painted off-white.

However, on Monday she learnt of a new complaint.

Miranda said: "It's off white, it's so muted. He painted it three weeks ago.

"I moved back to Edinburgh after eight years in the States and didn't expect people would be so mean.

"I'm just really hoping that the council will see sense."

A spokesman for the City of Edinburgh Council said: "We have received a complaint alleging that the door has been repainted pink.

"We're currently looking into this and so can't say more at this time."