The light-hearted debate will pit zoologist and canine historian Jules Howard against feline behaviour expert, Dr Sarah Ellis, as they make the case for which animal most deserves "our undying affection".

But which one is better for our health?

"For cats, it's much more around the psychological, socio-emotional type of benefits rather than the physical benefits," said Dr Ellis, who acknowledges that owners can all to often end up glued to the sofa for fear of disturbing a sleeping lap cat.

She adds that cats offer "unconditional support" and act as "non-judgmental confidantes" - something anyone who has ever been on the receiving end of a feline side-eye might doubt - while also serving as furry stress-relievers.

Dr Ellis - a cat and dog owner herself - said: "The very act of stroking something has a very calming effect on people, but I think with cats - because they have this incredibly soft fur - they're incredibly tactile.

"There's been work done looking at the effects on lowering blood pressure.

"The jury is still out, but there is some evidence for that, and there is a study which shows that levels of oxytocin [the hormone known for producing warm and fuzzy feelings of contentment] rise in people when they're stroking cats."

One of the obstacles to studying the effects of moggies on their human companions (or slaves) is that felines are more reluctant to perform under lab conditions.

"A lot of the studies they've done looking at the benefits of dogs to human physical health, they're often done in the lab," said Dr Ellis.

"So maybe you've got the dog in and you've got students looking at awful things - distressing images - with and without a dog.

"But as soon as you take a cat out of its physical place - the safety of its home - because it is a territorial species, it can very often become distressed because that's not natural for them.

"Their comfort blanket is home, whereas the comfort blanket for a dog is us.

"Therefore the calming effect that that animal may have is gone when that animal is distressed itself."

Mr Howard argues that there is good evidence that dogs also help to lower blood pressure and stimulate oxytocin production, but surprisingly he is more cautious in extolling their physical health benefits.

He said: "There is a general assumption that you get a dog - you become healthy. Actually, that isn't really supported massively by survey studies.

"Clearly for some people, it's a great choice; for other people it's not.

"If you are a person with ill health anyway, and you get a dog, that can add stress onto a situation because not only do you have those issues with your own health, you also have the pressure of walking a dog.

"Financially as well, paying for a dog is inordinately more expensive than paying for other pets and that can bring its own challenges. So it's not as clear cut as it might seem."

If you want unconditional love and loyalty, though - dogs are the answer, says Mr Howard. But that might feel more rewarding for some people than others, he adds.

"Dogs are a kind of 'open goal', so if you really want a better chance of guaranteeing a lifelong friendship and a strong attachment with your companion animal, a dog is probably the best way to go.

"Whereas, [with a cat], there's a thrill to being chosen in that moment. In some ways, I think that really does suit some people: some people like to be chosen, and some people like to choose."

He adds that for both animals there is also evidence that sharing your environment with them is good for your gut health and immunity since muddy woodland walks and intrepid feline adventures outdoors help to expose owners to more varied bacteria and microbes.

An analysis of 65,000 infants in Japan, for example, found that babies living with dogs were less likely to go on develop egg, milk and nut allergies, while growing up with pet cats was associated with a lower risk of egg, wheat, and soybean allergies compared to youngsters from pet-free homes.

But what about alleviating loneliness - surely dogs come out on top?

"There's some great research showing that dogs are great social facilitators, and I've certainly found that," said Dr Ellis.

"We've had our dog for just over a year, and I know more people now in the village I live in because I'm out dog walking and people are more likely to view you as approachable and friendly if you have a dog.

"So, yes, I think dogs trump there.

"But it doesn't need to be the physical presence of the animal - and that's really important. Cats are absolutely all over the internet. The internet is just cats - way more than dogs.

"So they are a social conduit by extension. What I mean by that is that we facilitate social relationships through sharing photographs of our cats, memes of our cats, funny videos of our cats, funny stories - and that can create really strong social relationships.

"You just have to look at cat groups on social media. The people using them do have really strong social relationships, but they might be virtual relationships rather than the in-person relationships you might get with a dog.

"I've got a person that I met through dog walking and now we're good friends and we meet up for cups of tea beyond just walking the dogs.

"But I think it is important to recognise that cats can act as social catalysts too, just in a different way."

Cats Versus Dogs is at the National Museum of Scotland on April 2