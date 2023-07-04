A lifeline ferry service to South Uist from the mainland resumed on Friday after being cancelled for almost a month because of continuing ferry breakdowns and delays to annual maintenance.

Islanders were told by the former transport minister Kevin Stewart, three days before he resigned his position on June 6, that he had ordered a review into the methodology used to deal with ferry shortages to ensure that it takes into account "the actual economic impacts to the islands".

Islanders say they were told during the first of CalMac visits to South Uist on June 12 that the internal review of the matrix was expected to start in the following few days and that a response was expected in a week to ten days.

But no changes have emerged, and now CalMac have confirmed that the review will takes months to complete.

John Daniel Peteranna of the South Uist Business Impact Group (SUBIG), which organised a major demonstration on the island over the cancellations believes the process has stalled and there is a "resistance to change".

SUBIG has been critical of how it is that South Uist persistently suffers when vessels are shuffled because of shortage using a matrix that aims to keep the number of people affected to a minimum.

CalMac has now told islanders that the review will now "take time as any changes have the potential to impact all communities". No timetable has been placed on its conclusion.

"We will ensure that this review is carried out both professionally and transparently as well as completing the work as quickly as we can while ensuring it is done properly. We will ensure that we communicate how we will approach this in the next few days," CalMac has now said.

Mr Drummond in the wake of visits to the island told the group that proposals for change suggested by the group could not be progressed due to "operational challenges".

He said: "Cancelling the Lochboisdale route was an incredibly difficult decision, but it was done with the aim of affecting the fewest number of customers possible. Overall, the cancellation was projected to impact around 2,500 customers, a third of the other options considered. While this doesn't diminish the difficulties faced by those affected, we have to make decisions with the whole network in mind.

"As we discussed at the meeting, we have committed to review how we take these decisions and the prioritisation matrix and consider other factors such as population, historic disruption and economic impact.

"Your understanding and patience are highly appreciated during this difficult time. I feel the weight of the inconvenience this decision has caused, and I am deeply sorry for it. I want you to know that your concerns are heard, and they do influence our planning and future decisions."

Mr Peteranna said that it means that if there are any further disruptions, South Uist will remain in the firing line as the performance matrix remains in place.

He said: "The conditions that have caused the ferry service to be taken away have not changed. There is no resolution to the situation. If something were to happen tomorrow which involved disruption to ferries, the same matrix would apply."

He said island representatives had a Zoom call with the new transport minister Fiona Hyslop and there was hope she would continue to put pressure on CalMac.

"They [CalMac] are resisting the change," said Mr Peteranna. "They have started the process, but I think they hope we will stop complaining. The timetable is in the long grass so that the community boards have a say. They have changed the patter."

Concerns had emerged that there has been a failure to conduct island communities' impact assessments or consult over the method used to decide how services are axed due to breakdowns of Scotland's ageing ferry fleet in breach of the Scottish Government's ground-breaking Islands (Scotland) Act made law in 2018.

Angus Campbell, chairman of CalMac's independent community board, established as part of CalMac's franchise bid, confirmed there has been no discussion with them over CalMac's route prioritisation matrix in advance of being brought in last year. The algorithm attempts to place ferries in positions to ensure the least impact on the public.

An estimated 500 residents, 200 cars, 40 vans and 20 lorries converged on Lochboisdale - the port which links South Uist to the mainland - on June 4 to protest about the cancellations and CalMac chief executive Robbie Drummond made a trip to meet islanders last week to explain the decision.

Scottish Government-owned CalMac Ferries Ltd amassed nearly £12m in fines for poor performance since it took charge of lifeline services. And there have been growing calls for that money to be used to compensate islanders hit by the cancellations.

The bid has been rebuffed by the Scottish Government which points out that penalties are used to improve the resilience of the existing fleet following network failures. Penalties were said to have "part-funded" the £9m emergency nine month charter of MV Alfred from Pentland Ferries. The vessel cost the ferry company just £5m more to buy in 2019.

But Transport Scotland and the Scottish Government have so far been unable to say how much has actually been spent on MV Alfred or what other projects the penalties have been spent on.

It comes as islanders still wait for two new lifeline ferries being built at the Ferguson Marine shipyard in Inverclyde to finally set sail after over five years of delay and with costs thought to be quadruple the original £97m contract.

It was last week confirmed that further design gaps and build issues mean that the first of two Ferguson Marine vessels, Glen Sannox will not be ready for passengers until the spring of 2014 at the earliest.

Hull 802 is now not expected to set sail till the autumn of 2024 having already been delayed to the end of March 2024.

They were originally due to set sail in mid-2018 with one initially to serve Arran and the other to serve the Skye triangle routes to North Uist and Harris, but they are well over five years late. It is suggested the costs of delivery may quadruple compared to the original £97m contract costs.

The two ferries for CalMac were ordered in 2015 when Ferguson Marine was owned by Jim McColl, a then pro-independence businessman who rescued the Inverclyde yard from administration a year earlier.

Robbie Drummond, CalMac chief executive said:"Our meetings with the community have been about genuine stakeholder engagement and forging relationships. We know that no community wants to be without their service, so when we are left with less vessels than we require to operate every route we need to make difficult choices. The matrix is a simple tool to help inform decision making, but each situation is different depending on the technical challenges we are facing and changes to the matrix will not offer new solutions to not having enough available vessels.

“However, I have committed to review the matrix. An Island Communities Impact Assessment (ICIA) is being carried out, which involves consultation with 25 ferry communities across our extensive network. This is a complex piece of engagement, which will take months not weeks.

"Since the review was agreed in June, we have already met with the Ferries Community Board and they made some useful recommendations, which we are reviewing and considering. It is important that this is done properly and we will ensure that we consult and engage with as many communities as possible. We also committed to spending more time in our communities so we can listen and understand their real experiences and how we can make our service better and employing more staff on the islands.

“We will share a timeline on the review of the matrix and will also be responding to all the questions we’ve received in recent community consultations. We remain committed to engaging with island communities and doing everything in our power to deliver the services communities deserve.”