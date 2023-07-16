Dozens of pilot whales have died after a “mass stranding” on a Scottish beach.
Police have instructed the public to avoid the area to allow the remaining mammals the greatest chance of survival.
Marine medics have estimated that at least 55 pilot whales beached on the Traigh Mhor beach in North Tolsta, on the Isle of Lewis.
However, the latest update from the British Divers Marine Life Rescue (BDMLR) has indicated that only 10 are still alive.
The reason for the stranding is currently unknown; however, experts suggest it is common for pilot whales to travel in large groups.
The exact area of the beach is not being reported by rescuers to assist with the operation.
Pilot whales are small whales characterised as part of the dolphin family.
Reckoned to be about 55 pilot whales stranded on Traigh Mhor at North Tolsta in the Isle of Lewis this morning. pic.twitter.com/yokwcnTQLO— Angus B MacNeil MP🇺🇦 (@AngusMacNeilSNP) July 16, 2023
A statement from the BDMLR on Sunday said: “This morning around 7am BDMLR were alerted to a mass stranding of pilot whales on the Isle of Lewis via the police.
“Our local marine mammal medics are currently administering first aid to the whales, and medics from surrounding areas are preparing their kit and organising transport to the island.
“Reports so far suggest there are around 55 animals; however, the latest update from the scene indicates that only 10 are alive.
“The Coastguard and Scottish Marine Animal Stranding Scheme have also been tasked to attend.
“The reason for the whales stranding is currently unknown, but pilot whales are notorious for their strong social bonds, so often, when one whale gets into difficulty and strands, the rest follow, leading to more of them stranding.
“We will not be reporting the location of the mass stranding until the situation is resolved.
“We advise that members of the public avoid the area to ensure that our medics and other professionals can attend easily and work efficiently so the team can assess the survivors and determine what can be done.”
Stornoway Coastguards were alerted to the incident before 8am this morning.
A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Officers are currently assisting partners with a number of stranded pilot whales on the beach at Tolsta, Stornoway.
“To allow the dolphins the best chance of survival please avoid the area.”
A spokeswoman for the Maritime and Coastguard Agency said it was “responding to reports of mammals beached at Traigh Mhor on Isle of Lewis” on Sunday July 16.
