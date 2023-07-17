The Breakfast Club is set to take over the event space at Bonnie & Wild in Edinburgh every Saturday and Sunday with a total of five kitchens and three bars now working together to provide an extensive brunch and breakfast offering at the St James Quarter.

The new concept kitchen, which specialises in full Scottish Breakfasts, is the latest to join the likes of El Perro Negro, Soup & Caboodle, Stack and Still and Cairngorm Coffee who collectively cater for every morning craving from artisan pastries to indulgent filed rolls.

A selection of smoothies and breakfast mocktails will also be on offer every weekend at the city centre venue with brunch cocktail classics served from 11am.

Colin Campbell, communications director at Bonnie & Wild, said: “With seating for almost 400 guests and five kitchens serving up a variety of breakfast and brunch menus for all tastes, we’re confident in saying that Bonnie & Wild’s Food Hall is now home to the country’s biggest breakfast.

“Just as in for lunch and dinner, there really is something for everyone at Bonnie & Wild, including vegan and gluten-free options, superfoods and smoothies for the health conscious, quick bites and light pastries, bacon rolls, breakfast muffins, and to top it all, the Full Scottish breakfast, all using ingredients sourced from some of the best suppliers in Scotland.”

Since opening in 2021, the Bonnie & Wild Foodhall has hosted a series of new brands and start-ups including Creel Caught by Gary Maclean, Chooks and Leith Woks.

Colin continued: “We love working with start-ups and smaller brands.

“We love their energy and passion, and we’re proud to support these small businesses to grow by giving them a city centre base and access to the tremendous footfall by way of the St James Quarter.”

Bonnie & Wild is located on level four of the St James Quarter in Edinburgh city centre.

The Breakfast Club at Bonnie & Wild is open every weekend from 8.30am to 11.30am

