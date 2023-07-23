ALEX Salmond’s show on the Edinburgh Fringe has lost its biggest name after actor Brian Cox pulled out citing “filming commitments”.
The independence-supporting star of the award-winning HBO TV show Succession had originally agreed to appear in “The Ayes Have it! The Ayes Have It!” next month.
Mr Salmond last week touted the Dundee-born actor, who plays foul-mouthed Dundee-born media mogul Logan Roy, as a “superstar”.
He said: “I’ve known Brian for many years and I’ve always been an admirer of his work as well. Now he’s a superstar, of course, but I knew him when he was just a very, very fine actor winning Laurence Olivier Awards.
"Now he wins Emmys. I just think it’s fantastic.”
Mr Cox had been due to moderate two nights of the debate-style show , in which the former First Minister and guests will discuss independence, Brexit and republicanism.
“It’ll be like an arena – it’ll be like the Colosseum,” said Mr Salmond.
“It’s meant to be kind of replicating a parliamentary atmosphere.”
But Mr Salmond’s show today announced the Colosseum had lost its lion.
Shortly after being contacted by the Daily Record about Mr Cox’s participation, the show’s Twitter feed said: “Update; Brian Cox has had to pull out of the Big Chair in the big tent on 9th August due to a last minute BBC switch in his filming commitments.
“We are working with Brian to ensure that Logan Roy still has a ‘presence’ throughout the 10 day proceedings!”
Other chairs includes former Commons speaker John Bercow, former Labour first minister Henry McLeish, and “STV legend Bertnanrd Ponsonby”.
The show sees opposing teams led by Mr Salmond and former Tory Brexit Secretary David Davis discuss a variety of issues which are then put to an audience vote.
Mr Cox, 77, helped launch the Yes Scotland campaign in 2012.
Last year he appeared with Nicola Sturgeon at the Edinburgh Book Festival, an event in which the then First Minister said she couldn't wait until, like him, she had reached a stage where she didn't "give a f*** anymore".
After her resignation earlier this year, Mr Cox said her successor had "huge shoes to follow" and said it was a pity Angus Robertson wasn;t standing.
